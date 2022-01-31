Eye cancer: what are the symptoms of retinoblastoma, the disease of Tiago Leifert’s daughter

Tiago Leifert and the woman, the journalist Daiana Garbin, surprised the followers with a video of almost ten minutes in which they say that their daughter, who is only 1 year old, has a rare eye cancer. The two received support from celebrities, and explained that they decided to share what the family is going through because they think that other fathers and mothers can also be positively impacted by the video.

According to information from National Cancer Institute, INCA, retinoblastoma, a type of cancer that affects Tiago Leifert’s daughter, is a disease that affects children up to five years old. The tumor can be bilateral, as is the case with Lua, or affect only one eye.

Eye Cancer: What Are the Symptoms?

Tiago Leifert said that he was the one who noticed the first symptoms of the disease in his daughter, who is similar to him, because Lua started to look at him from the side. Also, one of the girl’s eyes always looked shaky. The presenter’s wife, Daiana, explained that the two decided to take Lua to the doctor when they saw a white light in her eye.

According to INCA, the symptoms involve a bright reflection in the diseased eye, which gives the sensation, as Daiana herself mentioned, that the child has a cat’s eye. In addition, the Institute also cites cases where there is squint, pain, swelling in the eyes and loss of vision.

Eye Cancer: What is the diagnosis of retinoblastoma?

Tiago Leifert only discovered his daughter’s illness late, so neither he nor his wife know when the treatment will end. The Cancer Institute explains that “cases can be diagnosed by experienced doctors through examination of the eye fundus, with the pupil well dilated. In general, biopsies should not be performed.”

In addition, the family needs to carry out a genetic counseling study on the child, to identify whether the case is hereditary. This is precisely why, by the way, that an ophthalmologist needs to follow up babies from birth and during early childhood, if there are other people in the family who have already had the tumor.

Eye Cancer: What is the treatment for eye cancer?

The former TV Globo presenter hinted that his daughter’s case is already slightly advanced, so the girl is already undergoing chemotherapy. The INCA explains that, if diagnosed at an early stage, retinoblastoma can be treated “with special methods, which allow the child to continue to see normally”. If it is discovered late, however, it is necessary to treat with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and, in extreme cases, the diseased eye is removed.