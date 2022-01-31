Eyelid Twitching, Heartburn: 10 Signs Your Body Gives You When You’re Stressed – 01/31/2022

Illness, pressure at work, relationship problems, lack of money. The list of things we can get stressed about is long and it doesn’t stop there. According to the dictionary, stress is a set of reactions of the organism to physical, psychic, infectious and other aggressions, capable of disturbing its homeostasis (balance).

When the human body undergoes any change, whether in the physical sphere or not, it makes use of tools to react and adapt to this new reality with changes in the body. The biological reaction of stress, when excessive and constant, becomes disease: it deregulates various hormones and substances in the brain, causing a series of symptoms and discomfort.

Here are 10 signs your body gives you that you’re stressed:

1. Trembling of the eyelids

Eyelid tremor, whose technical name is blepharospasm, can occur due to the sensitivity of the muscles that make up the eyelids, the catecholamines (adrenaline, noradrenaline) —hormones that will be elevated— and the stimulation of the autonomic nervous system. Because they are thin and delicate muscles, they are more sensitive to elevations of these substances.

Repeated and involuntary eyelid twitching, usually in one eye, can be a sign of stress, especially when associated with fatigue conditions, excessive visual effort when using cell phones or computers.

Eyelid twitching can also be associated with too much caffeine or other problems such as lack of nutrients (low levels of B vitamins) and eye disease. If these muscle spasms are frequent and prolonged, it is important to undergo an evaluation with the ophthalmologist.

Stress accelerates and impairs intestinal functioning Image: iStock

2. diarrhea

The intestines are known as our second brain because they produce several substances, including some hormones. Stress, by deregulating hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, and with the stimulation of the autonomic nervous system, accelerates and impairs intestinal functioning, which can cause abdominal pain, such as cramps, gas, episodes of diarrhea or constipation.

A typical example is when a shy person needs to speak in public. Exposure to this stressful situation can cause abdominal cramps and diarrhea, which can be associated with nausea and vomiting. Sometimes even a strong scare can trigger an episode of diarrhea.

3. heartburn

In addition to diarrhea and digestive upset, stress increases the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, irritating the inside. This causes burning, acid reflux into the throat, heartburn and discomfort.

When stress is chronic, it can progress to gastritis and even a much more serious condition of ulcer, especially if stress coexists with a diet of soft drinks, fast food, coffee and alcohol in excess, spicy foods, fried foods, sweets and snacks. industrialized.

4. Headache

Constant headaches can be caused by stress, but also by other factors. Nowadays, the main villain is the cell phone, due to excessive visual effort, spending hours in front of the screen, and bad posture.

When we are stressed, we can also have cramps, spasms and involuntary muscle contractures, especially in the neck and upper back. In big cities, noise, street tension and pollution can potentiate stress-related headaches.

5. Tachycardia and shortness of breath

When we are calm, our heart beats slowly, rhythmically and almost imperceptibly. If we are stressed, the heart rate is fast and irregular: the heart jumps in the chest. All of this is caused by the excessive release of stress hormones such as adrenaline.

On the other hand, the shortness of breath we feel in a stress episode is, in part, determined by the simultaneous contraction of muscles of inspiration and expiration, which end up canceling each other and do not “pull” the air. In these cases, the patient does lung exams and they come back normal.

Controlling the rhythm of breathing in and out is capable of quickly stopping tachycardia and stress discomfort. Try to breathe slowly and smoothly through your nose, taking the air in as your belly inflates, and relaxing everything so the air goes out. Watch how the heart calms down. It’s a quick and simple yoga technique that everyone can use in stressful situations. It’s the popular “take a deep breath”, only with more technique.

Psoriasis can get worse with stress Image: PositiveFocus/IStock

6. Allergies and skin problems

We can say that the stress “is in the face”. That’s because, by harming the functioning of the immune system, bacteria proliferate more in the skin. The stressed and stressed touch the face more, spreading these bacteria, and making acne worse. In addition, the delicate blood vessels of the face change and give the tired appearance.

Stress can also cause emotional allergy, with itching, redness and the formation of swollen and uncomfortable plaques on the skin, urticaria. There are also more serious skin conditions, such as psoriasis, that are made worse by stress.

However, the link between allergy and stress goes beyond the skin. Conditions such as bronchial asthma, rhinitis and so-called autoimmune diseases can be triggered or worsened greatly by stress.

7. Changes in libido

Libido or sexual desire links brain chemicals and sex hormones in the blood with images, memories, smells, voice tones, sensual stimulations. But we know that it decreases with stress.

Once again, the global neurohormonal changes initiated by adrenaline and cortisol unbalance other hormones responsible for libido and sexuality, the main ones being: testosterone, estrogens, prolactin and oxytocin. In addition, the stressed person has “other things on his mind”.

8. Sweating

Sweating is one of the body’s primary means of controlling body temperature. Under stress conditions, we have an abnormal response from the blood vessels and sweat glands of the skin, causing excessive sweating on the face, hands and chest.

An experienced physician may suspect stress from the very first handshake with the patient, if the patient’s hand is sweaty, cold, clammy, and slightly trembling.

9. Appetite changes

Many people have less appetite and do not take such good care of their diet when they are stressed: they eat little, they can feel sick and “growling” when eating, and they lose weight in an unwanted way.

Others take it out on food, try to reduce anxiety and stress symptoms by eating quickly and selectively, looking for “gratifying” foods, such as fast foods, chocolates, cakes and ice cream.

There are cases of people who need to deal with the stress associated with this eating pattern in order to lose weight.

10. Hair loss

Stress may be involved in abnormal hair loss, in the form of “clearings”, the so-called alopecia aerata; or in the form of diffuse fall, the effluvium. Changes in microcirculation caused by the imbalance of adrenaline and cortisol in stress are again responsible.

As hair strands are slowly renewed, sometimes hair loss is only noticed weeks or months after a stressful period.

The good news is that when stress is the main reason for the fall, the “hair” usually recovers. On the other hand, in baldness determined by family tendency and excess of male hormones (androgenic pattern baldness), hair loss tends to be permanent.

Sources: Breno Sersonpsychiatrist at USP (University of São Paulo) and Hospital das Clínicas, author of the book “Anxiety, Stress and Depression Disorders: Knowing and Treating (MG Editores)”; Roberto Melo Cardosogeneral practitioner and president of the Brazilian Society of Clinical Medicine – Ceará Regional.