Fábio Faria praises “flying car” technology in Europe and shows a magnificent future for Brazil (see video)

“There is a near future that will create many job opportunities, open up possibilities for new technologies to be developed and generate more environmental sustainability.

The AirCar has completed 70 hours of flight testing and can fly to a maximum altitude of 18,000 feet (5.4 km).”

Reproduction Social Networks

With this message on social media, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, drew attention to a growing market in which Brazil is already inserted and which can generate billions of dollars in foreign exchange.

The flying car mentioned by him and shown in the video is the “AirCar”, which has gone through more than 200 takeoffs and landings, runs on common fuel and has just been approved to be mass produced in the Europe

Produced by Slovakia-based Klein Vision, the ‘flying car’ will compete with another one, developed by a subsidiary of Embraer, Eve, eVTOl, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle that will operate autonomously and promises to revolutionize the rapid transport of passengers, in the same pattern as Uber, but from above and without the chaos of traffic on the asphalt.

Photo: eVTOL, Embraer’s flying vehicle

The AirCar, from Slovakia, for now, will focus on the hybrid model, being a flying vehicle, but which can also run in the traditional way, is powered by a 1.6-liter BMW engine and runs on fuel sold at any gas station. of gasoline”

Finally, the fantasy created by the famous ‘Jetsons’ cartoon begins to take shape and become reality (‘older’ readers will understand).

See the video:

Left makes its worst mistake, chooses Fiuza as a “target” and serious revelations come to light

THE City Newspaper Online is being subjected to censorship.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) determined the demonetization of the site.

A cruel act… A “slap in the face” of democracy.

At this time, where we are watching free speech being ravaged and conservatives being silenced, we need the help of all patriots…

Subscribe to JCO now and have access to exclusive content from the fearless Revista A Verdade.

Click on the link below:

https://assinante.jornaldacidadeonline.com.br/apresentacao

We also launched a virtual store with t-shirts, flags, banners, mugs and even WINES.

Help us! Shop at the Conservative Mall:

https://www.shoppingconservador.com.br/

If you want, donate any amount to Jornal da Cidade Online via PIX (key: [email protected] or 16.434.831/0001-01).