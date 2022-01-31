Fagner evaluates Corinthians’ performance against Santo Andr and cites problems to be solved

Corinthians beat Santo André 1-0 on Sunday night, at the Bruno José Daniel Stadium, for the second round of Paulistão 2022. Elected the best player of the match in an online vote carried out by the competition, the right-back Fagner evaluated the performance of Timão in the 90 minutes played.

“First, good night. We are happy with the result, as we know that it is important for you to make your corrections successfully. We know that in the first half we printed a very good rhythm, in the last five, seven minutes, we already gave Santo André a little space”, said the shirt 23, in an interview with Premiere after the final whistle.

“In the second half, natural by the score, they shot a lot more, closed the externals, advanced the sides and that made our pressure and marking very difficult. We need to correct this pressure a little more and the conclusion up front to be able to expand the score and, consequently, score more goals”, he added.

With this result, the team led by Sylvinho reaches four points conquered and occupies, for now, the leadership of Group A. The club could drop to second place this Monday, in case of victory or draw between Guarani and Red Bull. Bragantino. Timão’s next game will take place on Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, against Santos, at 21:35.

See more at: Fagner, Corinthians x Santo Andr and Campeonato Paulista.