Far right grows and should become Portugal’s 3rd political force – International

Years after the meteoric rise of right-wing radicals elsewhere in Europe, lawmaker and former football commentator André Ventura’s Chega party could bring the Portuguese far right to prominence for the first time since the Carnation Revolution in 1974. In today’s elections, called after the dissolution of Parliament, Chega should go from 1 to 10 deputies, according to polls. The result would make the party the third political force and an important part of governability, in the event of a right-wing coalition.

Chega was created in 2019, after a break in the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), which despite its name is center-right. Chega went blank in the first elections – only Ventura was elected. But the scenario changed in 2021, when it obtained 4.16% of the votes in the autarkic – municipal legislatures –, a result above traditional parties.

In 2021, Ventura came in third in the presidential race, with 11.9% of the vote, behind Ana Gomes’ 12.9%, the runner-up. During the campaign, he received support from the French rightist Marine Le Pen. Until 2015, however, the extreme right struggled to take off in Portugal.

“With the end of the government of Pedro Passos Coelho (2011-2015), who managed the economic crisis and the financial rescue, a period of crisis began for the Portuguese right”, explains Riccardo Marchi, from the Center for International Studies at the University of Lisbon. “This crisis has hit the two main center-right parties. Rui Rio (PSD leader) went to the center and Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos (from the Social Democratic Center, the CDS), went to the right, being contested by the base itself.”

“What was needed was a political entrepreneur willing to capitalize on this frustration,” explains Marchi. “There was the old right, but it is not attractive to the Portuguese who don’t care about the Salazarists. At this moment, he explains, André Ventura’s protest populism came in handy, positioning him as the only – and late – possible leader.

From the beginning, Ventura tried to distance himself from his European ideological comrades. “On the European extreme right, there is a logic of brutal nationalization, of wanting to nationalize everything, from insurance agencies to service providers. We are the opposite”, said Ventura, in an interview with TSF Rádio-Notícias de Portugal, in 2017.

There are, in fact, some differences between Chega and the European extreme right, says Marchi. “Enough is a populist protest party, but it didn’t present itself that way. It presents itself as a government party”, he explains. “He makes himself available to dialogue with all parties.”

Another difference is that Chega is pro-European. “In order to conform to the Euroscepticism of other parties on the right, he adopts a discourse of ‘we don’t want to leave Europe, but it needs to be changed’”, explains Marchi. “Enough says that Europe cannot be a federal project governed by the Paris-Berlin axis, but a bloc that guarantees the sovereignty of states and where all members have the same importance in the European Parliament.”

The anti-immigration agenda, common to the extreme right, also undergoes some adaptations in the hands of Chega. “In Portugal, we don’t have the level of immigration from countries like France and Italy. We have a large African community, mainly in the Lisbon metropolitan area, but that cannot be criticized from a cultural point of view”, explains Marchi. “That’s why Chega does not enter into this discourse. He doesn’t want to risk being identified as ‘white Portugal’.”

Chega’s voters differ from voters from other parties on the European extreme right, says Katielle Silva, a researcher at the Institute of Social Sciences and Center for Geographical Studies at the University of Lisbon. “In other countries, the profile of the far-right voter is much older and much less educated”, he says.

It defines two main groups that constitute the base of the party’s electorate. The first is characterized by a feeling of helplessness. “These are people from industrialized areas, affected by a much more globalized and neoliberal economy, by the dismantling of networks of industries, small entrepreneurs who had their businesses dismantled with the increase in imports”, he explains. “It is a group whose demand was not represented by parties and whose process of advancing capitalism led to economic difficulties.”

The second, in turn, is composed of a more reactionary elite. “This support from the elite can be seen in votes in councils with greater wealth, such as Cascaes and the Estoril area, in the metropolitan region”, he explains. “This is an elite that was already on the right, voted for parties like the PSD and CDS and started to recognize itself in Chega, mainly because it no longer recognized itself in the right that voted.”

Although André Ventura does not like being associated with figures like Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump, it is undeniable that his program follows the “new right” booklet and there are more similarities than differences between Chega and his radical brothers in other countries.

“Although it shows itself as a new right-wing option, which is not so extreme, its communication, based on social networks and the dissemination of fake news, show us that the party is indeed on the extreme right”, says Silvia Roque, from the Center of Social Studies at the University of Coimbra. “Enough emphasizes what the traditional right thinks and does not say, and has many agendas in common with other radical right-wing parties, with an agenda centered on xenophobia, antifeminism and against gender ideology.”

André Ventura gained national fame with a statement about the Roma community in Portugal. In 2017, in an interview with the newspaper I, he declared that Roma lived on subsidies from the Portuguese state.

Since then, the issue has become central to his trajectory. Ventura was fined more than once for racist statements against Roma. In one of them, in 2020, he said that “almost 90% of the Roma community lives on ‘other things’ than their own work.”

Ventura also defends flags such as the return of life imprisonment and the chemical castration of pedophiles.

Although polarizing, these proposals do not seem to find resonance in Portuguese society, says Roque. “These topics are not relevant. None of these flags is in the ranking of the concerns of the Portuguese, which are corruption, unemployment, economic and justice issues”, he explains.

“Still, it works. These are taboo topics in Portugal. By touching them, Ventura gives the impression of being a politician who is not afraid to face the system, meeting a part of the electorate that is against the political elite and political correctness.”

Little by little, Chega is getting closer to its European peers. In 2020, he joined the group Identity and Democracy, which unites three far-right parties, Marine Le Pen’s National Regroupment, Matteo Salvini’s League, and Tino Chrupalla’s Alternative for Germany (AfD). “The party does not come from the same family as the AfD or Le Pen. But when he started surfing the wave and saw it growing, he needed to get closer to some European political families”, explains Marchi.