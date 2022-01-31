February value has already been set?

the payments of national gas voucher are already being made by the Federal Government. The amounts are deposited in the same account in which the Brazil aid, on the scheduled dates according to the official program calendar, according to the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS).

This month, the amount paid to beneficiaries is R$52, the same amount paid in December last year to people living in regions affected by heavy rains in the state of Bahia and Minas Gerais.

About 5.4 million Brazilians enrolled in the program began receiving the benefit in January, according to the Ministry of Citizenship. The retroactive amounts for December are also being paid.

The value of the gas voucher may vary according to the month and the price of the 13kg gas cylinder. In this way, if these two factors change, the benefit amount will also be affected.

Who defines the final value is the government

First, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) publishes the price of gas, and based on that, the Federal Government defines the value of the benefit. The law says that Planalto must have the cost of the cylinder as a basis to define how much the payment of the gas voucher will be, since it corresponds to at least 50% of that price.

For example, if the average price of a 13kg cylinder in February is R$100, the Government has the obligation to pay at least R$50. It is possible that the benefit pays more than that, what cannot happen is the Planalto pay less than R$50, considering the value of the product on the market.

Number of beneficiaries of the national gas voucher

It may be that the number of people receiving the benefit will be higher soon, given that the Government has promised to expand the program. The plan is to make Auxílio Brasil recipients also receive the national gas voucher by September 2023.