February’s greatest video games releases • Eurogamer.pt

February is knocking at the door and things are already starting to heat up (at least in launches, because it’s cold outside). Several games that were supposed to be released in 2021 ended up being postponed to February 2022, so we’re going to have a month full of great news. The hard part is choosing what to buy.

The month kicks off with the release of Life is Strange Remastered Collection tomorrow. Later this week we will also have Dying Light 2, an open world game with zombies, lots of content, and parkour travel around the city. Stay tuned so you don’t miss our review, which will be published soon.

Next week there was no shortage of more releases. The second week of February will be filled with Sifu, a martial arts game, OlliOlli World, an arcade skateboarding game, and CrossfireX, a shooting game developed by SmileGate and Remedy Entertainment. This week, the Kingdom Hearts collection will arrive on Nintendo Switch (via cloud).

In the middle of the month there will be other releases like Dynasty Warriors 9 Empire, Total War: Warhammer 3 for those who like strategy and this universe, and the Assassin’s Creed Ezio collection for Nintendo Switch. However, this week’s most anticipated title is undoubtedly Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5.

In the final stretch of February, another highly anticipated title will be released: Elden Ring, the new action RPG from From Software – the studio that brought us Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro.

Are you going to buy something in February?