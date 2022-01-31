Federal Police say Bolsonaro did not commit malfeasance in the Covaxin case | Politics

The investigations are based on the testimonies given to the Covid CPI by the Ministry of Health employee Luís Ricardo Miranda and his brother, federal deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF).

To the CPI senators, the brothers said that they met with Bolsonaro at Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency, and reported the suspicions surrounding the negotiations for the acquisition of Covaxin.

First, Bolsonaro confirmed the meeting with the brothers, but said he had not been warned about the suspicions. Afterwards, the government went on to say that Bolsonaro was warned and that he passed the complaint on to the then Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello.

Prevarication is a crime against the public administration and occurs when a public official, becoming aware of alleged irregularities, fails to report the suspicion to the authorities – the Federal Police and the Public Ministry, for example.

The PF sent this Monday (31) a report to the Supreme Court and points out that it did not identify Bolsonaro’s criminal conduct. The PF understands that reporting crimes to control bodies is not an attribution of the President of the Republic.

“Even if he did not act, the President of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro cannot be accused of the crime of malfeasance. Legally, it is not a functional duty (read: legal), arising from the rule of competence of the position, to practice an act of letter of communication of irregularities by the President of the Republic“, wrote the delegate William Tito Schuman Marinho.

According to Marinho, a president can be framed in the crime of prevarication when it involves conduct inherent to the position and that is provided for in the Constitution.

“There is no official act, an essential objective constitutive element to characterize the incriminating criminal type”, he added.

The PF’s understanding differs from the conclusion of the Senate’s Covid CPI, which understood that the president improperly delayed or failed to perform an official act – non-communication of the alleged crime bodies.

The delegate also said that “there is convergence” in the investigations of elements that show that Bolsonaro knew about alleged irregularities. He cited, as an example, the testimonies of former minister Eduardo Pazuello and deputy Luís Miranda.