Financial market raises projections for inflation in 2022 and 2023, shows Focus Report

After a new upward surprise in the IPCA-15 in January (0.58%), the median calculated for the IPCA, the official inflation index for 2022 jumped in the Focus Report, increasing the distance from the ceiling of this year’s target (5.0 %). The estimate advanced from 5.15% to 5.38%, from 5.03% a month ago.

The objective to be pursued by the Central Bank (BC) this year is 3.50%, with a tolerance of 2.0% to 5.0%. In other words, the Focus Bulletin continues to indicate the second consecutive year of breaking the target. The 2021 IPCA stood at 10.06%.

Likewise, expectations for the IPCA in 2023 rose again, from 3.40% to 3.50%, moving away from the center of the target (3.25%, band from 1.75% to 4.75%). . The median was 3.41% four weeks ago.

Considering the 109 changes in the last five working days, the median for 2022 also rose, from 5.17% to 5.45%. For 2023, the 108 changes made in the last five business days took the median estimate from 3.43% to 3.50%.

The median for 2024 remained at 3.00%, as well as for 2025 (3.0%). Four weeks ago, both projections were 3.00%. The target for 2024 is 3.00%, with a margin of 1.5 percentage points (from 1.5% to 4.5%). For 2025, in turn, the target has not yet been defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN).

In the December Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) communiqué, the BC updated its forecasts for inflation with estimates of 4.7% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023. The collegiate raised the Selic by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year.

other months

After the surprise rise in the IPCA-15 (0.58%), financial market economists raised the forecast for the IPCA in January this year, from 0.46% to 0.54%, according to the Market Focus Report, released this Monday morning, 31, by the Central Bank. A month earlier, the projected percentage was 0.47%.

For February, the projection in Focus went from high of 0.81% to 0.84%, from 0.71% four weeks ago. Closing the first quarter, the projection for March ranged from 0.48% to 0.50% in the Focus Report. A month ago it was at 0.45%

Smoothed inflation for the next 12 months accelerated from 5.07% to 5.29% from one week to the next – a month ago it was at 5.07%.

Projections for the Selic remain unchanged

Despite the deterioration of the domestic inflationary scenario and the external environment, financial market economists maintained the projection for the Selic, the Brazilian economy’s basic interest rate, at 11.75% at the end of 2022. A month ago, it was 11 .50%. But, considering only the 94 responses in the last five working days, the expectation for the Selic at the end of this year has increased from 11.75% to 11.88%.

After raising the Selic by 1.50 percentage points, from 7.75% to 9.25% per year, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) indicated, in the December communiqué, another increase of the same magnitude at the meeting held this week, which would take the rate to 10.75%.

The collegiate also guaranteed that it will persevere with the monetary tightening strategy “until not only the disinflation process is consolidated, but also the anchoring of expectations around its targets”, concerned with the increase in inflation projections and the risk of detachment from the longer term inflation.

In the Focus Bulletin, the scenario for the economy’s basic interest rate was maintained for the following years. The Focus estimate for the Selic rate at the end of 2023 remained at 8.00%, compared to the same rate four weeks ago. For 2024, it was 7.00%, the same percentage as a month ago. Likewise, the forecast for the end of 2025 continued at 7.00%, repeating the rate of four weeks ago.

GDP

The Report showed a marginal increase in the median forecast for the expansion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022, which went from 0.29% to 0.30%. A month ago, the estimate was 0.36%. Considering only the 58 responses in the last five working days, the estimate for GDP at the end of 2022 went from 0.41% to 0.32%.

The bulletin no longer brings expectations for last year’s GDP result. For 2023, the median dropped from 1.69% to 1.55% – from 1.80% four weeks ago. For 2024, the estimate remained at 2.00%, the same projection as four weeks ago. The Focus still brought the median for 2025, which also remained at 2.00%. A month ago, the GDP growth estimate in 2025 was already 2.0%.

The Market Focus Report also showed today that the projection for the indicator that measures the ratio between net public sector debt and GDP for 2022 dropped from 62.48% to 62.35%, compared to 63.00% a month ago. behind.

The report also brought a change in the ratio between the primary deficit and GDP this year, from 0.94% to 1.00%. A month ago, the percentage was at 1.05%. The ratio between nominal deficit and GDP in 2022 went from 8.00% to 8.20%. Four weeks ago, it was 7.40%.

In relation to 2023, the estimate for net debt in relation to GDP increased from 66.00% to 66.42%, from 65.20% a month ago. The median for the primary deficit varied from 0.60% of GDP to 0.65%, and for the nominal deficit it changed from 6.88% to 7.35% of GDP. The percentages were 0.70% and 6.50%, respectively, four weeks ago.

The primary balance reflects the balance between government revenue and expenditure, before interest payments on the public debt. The nominal result reflects the balance after interest expenses.

Deficit in c/c

Financial market economists changed their 2022 balance of payments current account deficit forecast from $24.25 billion to $23.43 billion from $21.59 billion a month ago. In 2023, the expectation for the current account gap went from US$ 31.12 billion to US$ 34.73 billion. A month ago, it was US$ 27.50 billion.

For analysts consulted weekly by the BC, the inflow of Direct Investment in the Country (IDP) will be enough to cover the deficit result in these years. The median forecast for the PDI in 2022 rose from $58.00 billion to $60.00 billion, up from $58.05 billion a month earlier. For 2023, it remained at US$ 70.00 billion, the same value as four weeks earlier.

In the case of the trade balance in 2022, the surplus estimate went from US$ 56.00 billion to US$ 57.20 billion, from US$ 55.00 billion a month ago. For 2023, it went from US$ 50.65 billion to US$ 51.00 billion, the same amount projected a month ago.

(with Estadão Content)

