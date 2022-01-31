Find out why NATO closely follows tension between Ukraine and Russia and how Brazil tends to position itself

Putin considers neighboring country a zone of Russian influence due to historical and cultural ties and tries to avoid joining the US-led organization.

EFE/EPA/STANISLAV KOZLIUK Ukraine already faces civil war and says it is the Russians who support the rebels



The movement of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine lit a warning signal for the United States, a European Union, and, of course, Ukraine itself. The fear is that the Russia invade Ukrainian territory in an attempt to ward off European and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), military alliance between the United States, Canada and European countries, of a nation that sees itself as within its natural zone of influence, for the historical and cultural ties between the two countries. With consistent relations on both sides, Brazil is likely to remain neutral if a war breaks out.

The fear of conflict is not new and, to understand it, it is necessary to know the joint history of the two countries. Ukraine and Russia were united in the Russian Empire and later in the Soviet Union. When the socialist state disintegrated, Russia tried to maintain its influence over the new republics that were formed and did not like to see three of them (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) join NATO, an entity created during the Cold War to, in theory, be a defensive alliance against a possible Soviet attack. The entry of the three republics represented the organization’s approach to Russian territory, a threat that would grow if Ukraine also joined. Therefore, the main requirement of the government of Vladimir Putin to lessen the current tension is for NATO to promise that Ukraine will never be accepted as a full member, which the US and other countries refuse to consent to.

Putin became president of Russia in 2000 and since then has sought to consolidate the country again as a world and military power. In 2008, it delivered a first “message” by invading Georgia to defend ethnically Russian citizens. In 2014, Ukraine saw massive protests against then-President Viktor Yanukovych when he refused a deal with the European Union, which heightened tensions with Russia. Putin took control of the Crimean peninsula, an important territory for the presence of a military port, with the justification that the local population was ethnically and linguistically Russian. In addition, a civil war has erupted in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine, on the border between the two countries. The rebels proclaimed independence from the Kiev government and formed two new republics, not internationally recognized, which started the military conflict. Ukraine accuses Russia of providing logistical support to the rebels, which Moscow denies.

In the current crisis, Russia has moved around 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, in addition to tanks, artillery and support equipment. Troops and tanks were also reportedly deployed for military exercises in Belarus, a nation allied with Russia, whose border with Ukraine is less than 150 kilometers from the capital Kiev. Although it has significantly less military capability, Ukrainians could receive military support in the form of weapons and training from European countries and the United States — the US president Joe Biden denied the possibility of sending troops, but considers new economic sanctions (some have already been applied after the takeover of Crimea by Russia).

The power calculations

According to experts consulted by the Young pan, Putin has a long-term strategy, of which Ukraine is a key part to guarantee Russian security. “He’s been talking about it for a long time, he sees Ukraine to some extent as part of Russia — it’s a country that has a large contingent of ethnically Russian people, it has a very close proximity to Russia, it was part of the Soviet Union. One of Putin’s foreign policy goals is to try to undo the legacy of this post-Cold War world. These are issues that Russia has long been uncomfortable with, with the expansion of NATO. He [Putin] since 2008, it has given some messages: first the war in Georgia, then the annexation of Crimea in 2014, and now Ukraine”, analyzes Carlos Gustavo Poggio, PhD in international studies and professor at FAAP.

However, Putin still weighs the possibilities for action, taking into account the economy, which could suffer even more from new sanctions. “Russia has this concern because the US threatens to remove it from the Swift international financial transfer system, which is the code needed to make international transactions. This could directly impact Russian companies trading with the rest of the world. The circulation of foreign currencies, such as the dollar, the euro, the pound sterling, would be quite limited”, comments Roberto Uebel, PhD in international strategic studies and professor at ESPM-RS.

“It is also a position to challenge the hegemony of the United States. To some extent, I understand that he is even testing the Joe Biden administration right now, trying to understand how far Biden is willing to go in the event of a war with Ukraine and weighing the costs and benefits. Biden made it clear that he would not have a military response, so Putin is calculating what kind of economic response would come and whether he could absorb that somehow,” agrees Poggio.

On the other hand, the administration of Joe Biden also has different issues to balance, both for the public at home and for allies abroad. “Biden has made very assertive statements that he will not tolerate a major move by Putin or Russia in relation to Ukraine, precisely to consolidate an image of recovery of the international image of the United States. During the four years of the Trump administration, we saw the United States more isolated, not exercising its leading role, creating rifts with its traditional partners in the European Union, so the Biden administration seeks to recover the country’s image. In an eventual Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Americans would have an argument to exercise and project their power. But public opinion in the US is extremely divided on the country’s participation in international conflicts”, says Uebel.

The question of the importance of the United States as a global player would be even more important to the Biden administration than the Ukrainian situation, says Poggio. “For Joe Biden and the United States, it’s an issue that goes beyond Ukraine and Russia, we’re talking about the country’s position in the international system. It is a time when an important democratic US ally could be attacked by Russia. How does the US respond? What does this say about American power? These are much broader issues than this one-off from Ukraine. It seems to me that Biden has made a very big effort to get the support of the Europeans. In that sense, the most important support would be that of the Germans, who are the biggest consumers of Russian natural gas, and this seems to me to be the key to any strategy between the US and Europe”.

Europe is dependent on natural gas produced by the Russians — even more so in the northern hemisphere winter, when the fuel is essential for heating homes and important for the functioning of industries. Because of this, European leaders have been more restrained. “Europe acts very cautiously. I see the main countries of the bloc, such as France and Germany, with a very pragmatic speech, condemning Russia’s actions, but which has been avoiding a direct confrontation because it knows its energy dependence”, says Uebel. However, the Europeans are threatening not to start operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, completed in September 2021, as an economic sanction to the Russians, and they have also already declared that they would help Ukraine militarily or with medical supplies.

There are fears that the conflict will start after a “false flag” operation, that is, that a Russian agent infiltrated in Ukrainian territory will shoot and start a confrontation, according to US media and european. However, the Russian press also fears that shots will be fired from the other side. “It enters into a question of the war of narratives. The Russian press says that Ukraine, at any time, can attack Russian territory, so it depends a lot on which side we are looking at this information”, warns Uebel.

And Brazil?

If the war becomes real, experts believe that Brazil should not take sides. “Brazil must keep its distance and reiterate its position in favor of peace and understanding. Russia, with whom we have good relations, is a member of the BRICS and an important supplier of fertilizers to Brazil. We have a balanced, broad and universalist foreign policy”, analyzes Márcio Florêncio Nunes Cambraia, ambassador and specialist at the Fundação da Liberdade Econômica. “Brazil’s proper position is to condemn the international conflict, without taking sides. In the event of a confrontation, the best position is the one he has historically adopted in his diplomacy, pragmatism and dialogue, non-interference in external issues, which is established in our Constitution”, agrees Uebel. Brazil is considered by the United States as an official non-NATO ally, a condition that facilitates economic, technological and intelligence negotiations in the military area, but does not oblige the country to help in case of wars.

President Jair Bolsonaro will make an official visit to Russia in February, confirmed by the Brazilian president himself. The gesture should not be understood as support for the Russian position in the tension with Ukraine, but as the continuation of a friendly relationship between the countries. “All the presidents of Brazil since redemocratization have visited Russia. It is not a policy of relationship between governments, but between states. Russia and Brazil are major international partners and are part of BRICS. Although the group today does not have the prominence it had a decade ago, it still exists. We know that Jair Bolsonaro and Putin have a close relationship, one of mutual recognition, of praise. I don’t see it as a gesture of support for Putin, but as the continuation of the good relations that date back to Brazil’s independence”, evaluates Uebel.