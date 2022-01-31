Flamengo asks, and Ferj changes game schedule against Boavista, on Wednesday

In response to a request made by the FlamengoFerj confirmed the change in the game schedule for this Wednesday, against Boavista for the third round of the Guanabara Cup. Initially scheduled for 18:00, the confrontation will now start at 19:15. The starting location has been kept. The Raulino de Oliveira Stadium will be the stage for the Coach Paulo Sousa’s debut in command of Fla.

Host of the match, Flamengo requested the adjustment of the time to have a greater possibility of public presence, as published in a document by Ferj. Without Maracanã, the management of Gávea chose to send the games at Raulino de Oliveira, even after investing in improvements in Luso-Brasileiro, from Portuguesa.

In addition to Paulo Sousa’s debut, the match against Boavista will also be the first of the main group in 2022. The coach, however, already has absences: Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Isla and Arrascaeta are at the service of their teams in the South American Qualifiers . Rodrigo Caio is in recovery, and the sides Ramon (transition) and Filipe Luís (recently recovered from Covid-19) are doubts.

One possibility for the match is the use of a scheme with three defenders: David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Gustavo Henrique. know more here!