Flamengo de Paulo Sousa lives dilemma on the left side for season debut – Flamengo

Rubro-Negro must have only two athletes available for the game against Boavista

Carrying out pre-season for three weeks, Flamengo decided to anticipate the debut of the main squad, which was scheduled for the classic against Fluminense, on the 6th. Now, Paulo Sousa’s team goes to the field this Wednesday (02), against Boavista . In the midst of this, Mais Querido lives a dilemma on the left side.

Flamengo has, in all, three options for this sector of the field. They are: Filipe Luís, Ramon and Renê. However, the first two cause a little headache for Paulo Sousa. Therefore, the tendency is that the left side of the base, Marcos Paulo, appears among the related ones.

Recently, Filipe Luís tested positive for Covid-19, missed a few days of training and, therefore, has no confirmed presence against Boavista. In addition to him, Ramon is recovering from his right thigh injury. The tendency is for the left side to have Renê and Marcos Paulo at their disposal.

Paulo Sousa will have until Tuesday (01) to define the list of those related. The game against Boavista is scheduled for Wednesday (02), at 18:00 (Brasília time), at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda. It should be noted that Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Isla and Arrascaeta will be absent, as they are with their respective teams.