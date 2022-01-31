Fluminense overcomes bad start and beats Madureira with lightning goal

Fluminense beat Madureira 1-0 tonight (30), at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, for the second round of the Campeonato Carioca. After a warm first half, Flu came back pressing in the second stage and managed to score with Jhon Arias, in the 21st minute.

The striker had entered less than two minutes earlier, in the hydration stop, and had goalkeeper Dida’s failure to score the winning goal. The result leaves both clubs with three points won, sharing fifth place in the tournament.

The two clubs return to the field on the fifth (3), for the third round of the State. At 9 pm, Tricolor das Laranjeiras welcomes Audax at the Luso-Brasileiro stadium. Earlier, at 6pm, Tricolor Suburbano visits Botafogo in Engenhão.

Who did well: Luiz Henrique

Option of Abel Braga, the striker responded on the field after the break. With Nathan to articulate the plays, he managed to get on top of the defenders and take a lot of danger.

Who was bad: André and Yago Philip

The two players who played inside Fluminense’s line of 4 had a performance well below expectations. Without needing to help in the defense, they missed many passes and hindered the advance of the ball. Yellowish, Yago Felipe left at halftime and André left the field at 20 minutes of the stage for Arias to enter.

Arias enters and decides

Without creativity in the first half, Fluminense came back different in the second half and put a lot of pressure on Madureira. In the hydration stop, at 20 minutes, Abel drew André to put on Arias and it didn’t take two minutes for the change to take effect.

On the first touch of the midfielder, the goal came out. Wilian Bigode made the move alone and ended up losing control of the ball, which fell to Jhon Arias on the right. He hit low and the ball went under Dida, stopping just at the bottom of the net.

Fluminense’s performance: tactical change does not solve

Coach Abel Braga gave up the 3-5-2 adopted in his debut and put forward Luiz Henrique in the place of midfielder Nathan, migrating to 3-4-3. The athlete, however, participated little in the attacking moves from the edge and did not help the team to be more aggressive.

Midfielders André and Yago Felipe showed no ability to be the brain of the team and organize attacks. With that, Flu was left without firepower on the sides and without anyone able to distribute the ball in the middle of the field. To correct, Nathan entered the break in place of Yago Felipe and managed to solve the problem that his departure from the team had caused: the lack of a thinking mind in midfield.

game chronology

Flu started the match better, keeping the ball. However, the suburban team did not relieve in the marking and made it difficult to create the plays. With physical wear and tear, spaces even appeared in the first stage, but the three men in the midfield of the Laranjeiras team sinned too much to find the attackers and produce dangerous plays.

At 40, Rafinha, from Madureira, moved the ball away and, in addition to his high leg, also left his arm on Cris Silva. Despite the force of the action, the referee chose to caution the player with a yellow card.

In the second stage, the team changed and came back more determined, putting a lot of pressure on the opponent. Before the goal, Bigode had two chances in crosses. Even after scoring with Arias, Flu continued to be better on the field and had more chances to expand than they were close to suffering a draw. The two best with Luiz Henrique, at 29 and 36 minutes.

20 minutes break

The performance of the teams in the first stage did not please those who saw the clash and, apparently, neither did the coaches. The chat in the locker room stretched and the assistants had to go to the locker room to call the players. The break was extended and lasted just over 20 minutes in Volta Redonda.

transmission stuck

Once again, the fan who paid for the Cariocão package to watch the games at Eleven had many difficulties. Many times throughout the first stage, the image was frozen and muted, with the transmission resumed about a minute later.

DATASHEET

MADUREIRA 0 x 1 FLUMINENSE

Date: 01/30/2022

Place: Raulino de Oliveira Stadium, in Volta Redonda (RJ)

Hour: 18:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Tarcizo Pinheiro Caetano;

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha and Marcus Vinicius Machado Araújo Brandão.

Goal: Jhon Arias, at 21′ of the second half, for Fluminense.

Yellow cards: Rwan Rodrigues, Rafinha, Nonato (Madureira); Yago Felipe, Cano (Fluminense)

Madureira: Dida; Rhuan Rodrigues, Mário Pierre, Edgar Silva and Guilherme Zóio (Guilherme Pulga); Felipe Dias, Marino (Henrique Luiz) and Rafinha (Marcellinho); Diogo Carlos, Sampaio (Hudson) and Pipico. Technician: Alfredo Sampaio.

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe; Nino, David Braz and Felipe Melo; Samuel Xavier, André (Jhon Arias), Yago Felipe (Nathan) and Cris Silva; Luiz Henrique (Caio Paulista), William Bigode (Martinelli) and Fred (Cano). Technician: Abel Braga.