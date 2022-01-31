For the expansion of the Family Health Strategy – 01/29/2022 – Arminio Fraga

In election years, it is important to remember the distinction between government policies and state policies. Government policies are those applied in a mandate, identified with the incumbent, and tend to change as power changes. Government policies are often short-term and have no follow-up.

State policies are not identified with governments, they are not limited to mandates, they are long-term. Brazil has state policies that work. An important example is the PHC (primary health care) policy, which serves more than 60% of the population throughout the national territory and is proven to be effective. Its performance takes place through the ESF (Family Health Strategy).

PHC is responsible for people’s first and main contact with the health system. It is there that services such as vaccination, prenatal consultations and monitoring of patients with Diabetes and Hypertension take place. In addition, PHC serves as a referral mechanism for more complex services provided in specialized diagnostic and therapy units and in hospitals.

It is based on family medicine and has a community and territorial orientation. In this way, it becomes possible to look comprehensively and take care of the health of a certain group of people over the years.

The ESF expanded the population’s access to health services, and provided important and well-known achievements. The implementation of the Program reduced maternal mortality between 1996 and 2004 by 39% and infant mortality by 36.3%1.

It was a decisive contribution for Brazil to be one of the few countries in the world to meet Millennium Development Goal number 4 (reduction of infant mortality by two thirds). A recent study shows that municipal health spending, mostly focused on Primary Care, reduces the effect that economic recessions have on the health of the population: the recession that occurred between 2014 and 2016 was associated with 30,000 additional deaths, especially due to cardiovascular diseases and neoplasms.

These deaths, however, were concentrated in municipalities with low health expenditures. In municipalities that spent more on health, the effect of the recession on mortality was low or nil.two.

The coverage of the Family Health Strategy expanded from 5.6% of the Brazilian population in 1998 to 48.7% in 2008. In 2019, 62.7% of the population was covered3. However, the expansion has stalled, keeping more than 37% of the population uncovered. Since 2017, the numbers of family health teams (about 43,000) and population coverage have remained at the same level.

The first reason for the stagnation is budgetary, which remains lacking: the Organic Budget Law Proposal (PLOA) sent to the National Congress for 2022 proposes the allocation of R$ 25.4 billion in Primary Care, equivalent to only 17% of the total Health budget, a reduction in real terms of 1.93% compared to the 2019 budget proposal.

Overall, discounting resources to fight the pandemic, in real terms the Health budget is similar to the figure for 2012, 5% lower than 2019 and the lowest in the last ten years4.

Second is the difficulty of establishing doctors in remote locations. Data from the Medical Demographics 2020 show that Brazil has an average of 2.4 doctors per thousand inhabitants, substantially below the average of OECD countries (3.5), but similar to countries such as the United States, Chile and South Korea .

However, the country finds it difficult to guarantee the presence of these professionals outside the big cities: if Brazilian capitals have an average of 5.65 doctors per thousand inhabitants, outside the capitals this ratio drops to 1.49, and in the interior of the North regions. and Northeast, to 0.54 and 0.67, respectively.

If the process of guaranteeing access to doctors for Brazilians living in the interior requires state intervention, it is necessary to have effective state policies on the subject. The Mais Médicos program, despite its disproportionate politicization, contributed decisively to solving this problem. In 2015, its doctors represented 12% of the entire medical population in the North region.

The Federal Government discontinued the Program and launched the Doctors for Brazil initiative, which in three years of management has not yet been implemented. Now in January, a first tender was launched for 4,700 vacancies, a small number when compared to the approximately 17,000 professionals hired under the Mais Médicos program.

A third challenge for the expansion of the ESF is the lack of doctors adequately prepared for their mission and of professionals such as physical educators, nutritionists and physiotherapists. In this sense, the extinction of financial support to municipalities aimed at funding the Expanded Family Health Centers, the NASF, which complemented the family health teams, was a setback.

At the same time, in December, the Ministry launched the Cuida Mais program, aimed at hiring pediatricians and obstetricians, which are more costly and less necessary than those mentioned above.

The Family Health Strategy is the basis of our health system. The SUS can only gain from an expanded and more resolute ESF, integrated with university centers and technicians for training human resources for health.

We have listed above some highly effective programs that deserve urgent attention. It is up to the Federal Government, whether current or next, to expand the State policies that work. The ESF works and needs to move to 100% coverage as soon as possible.