For the first time, gasoline exceeds R$ 8, says ANP | Economy

Marcello Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil Fuel

The maximum price of gasoline sold by stations in Brazil for the first time broke the barrier of R$ 8 this week, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

According to the agency, the maximum value found this week was R$ 8.029 in Rio de Janeiro – in the previous week the ceiling was R$ 7.99. In Minas Gerais, the highest price reached R$ 7,698.

In third place, Paraná appears, with a maximum value of R$ 7,660. In Acre, the liter reaches R$ 7.60. Then comes Bahia, with the highest price in the Northeast, where gasoline costs up to R$7,540.

But on the national average, the average value of a liter sold at gas stations in Brazil went from R$ 6,664, between January 16 and 22, to R$ 6,658 this week (between January 23 and 29). It’s a drop of 0.09%.

In the case of diesel, the average value of a liter was almost the same, from R$5,582 last week to the current R$5,586.

But, according to market sources, the trend is for prices to rise.

With the value of oil in the international market above US$ 88, the price lag of fuels sold by Petrobras has been increasing.

The Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) estimates that the state-owned company already has a 9% lag in gasoline in relation to the international market, which would mean the need for a readjustment of R$ 0.29, on average, per liter at the refinery. .

The last adjustment by Petrobras took place on January 12, when the average sale price of Petrobras gasoline to distributors went from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter, an increase of 4.85%. Thus, since January 2021, the price of gasoline has increased by 77.04%.

For diesel, Petrobras’ average sales price to distributors rose from R$3.34 to R$3.61 per liter. Thus, since January last year, diesel has already risen 78.71% in refineries.

For experts, not even the initiative of the governors, who decided to freeze the ICMS reference value for another two months, will be able to prevent a further increase in the value charged at pumps.