Fortaleza remains against Sousa-PB and applies a 5-0 rout in the debut for the Northeast Cup

Fortaleza didn’t have any difficulties to thrash Sousa-PB 5-0, on the night of this Sunday, 30, at Castelão, in a duel that marked the debut of Leão in the Northeast Cup and in the 2022 season. The score was even small in front of the chances that Tricolor created. The team from Paraíba, on the other hand, did not finish on goal once.

Very favorite even before the ball rolled, Fortaleza showed in the early moments that they would not give their opponent any chance. With a game pace even above expectations for a debut, Tricolor pressured Sousa-PB from the first moment and needed only six minutes to open the score.

The goal came from a shot by Lucas Crispim, through the middle, on the left side, but the ball came at a good height and Titi appeared in front of the goal to deflect the header and send it to the net.

Four minutes later, Lucas Lima had a good chance to expand, when he grabbed a rebound at the edge of the area and hit the ball first, but the ball went too high. In the next move, however, at 13 minutes, Tricolor recovered a ball in the attacking field, with Depietri, who invaded the area, from the left, cut to the right and finished. The ball deflected on a marker and got in the way of goalkeeper Ricardo. It was the Lion’s second goal of the game.

The third goal came in the 24th minute, after a free kick by Lucas Lima. In the ball raised to the area, Benevenuto headed it, the goalkeeper spread, but Torres, free in the middle of the penalty area, completed it to the net.

Fortaleza players took their foot off the accelerator a little in the rest of the first stage, but still Sousa-PB couldn’t scare. For the second half, Tricolor could manage the duel, without giving up attacking, and that’s exactly what happened.

The intensity of the second half was not exactly the same, but enough to score two more goals. The fourth could have gone as soon as five minutes after the break, in a free-kick by Lucas Lima, but the goalkeeper slapped.

Vojvoda decided to start moving the team in the 18th minute, launching Moisés, Matheus Vargas and Romarinho. The third would close the scoring, but before it, at 19 minutes, Tinga deflected the ball headed by Titi with his left arm, after a corner kick. As there was no VAR in the game, the goal was validated.

The fifth and final goal came in the 38th minute. Tinga made a throw from the defensive field to Matheus Vargas, who invaded the area from the right and shared it with the goalkeeper – they were shocked -, managed to pass to Romarinho, in the middle of the penalty area, without marking, which only added to the goal.

Moses also had at least two opportunities and Crispin another. Sousa only made Fernando Miguel work on a low cross from the bottom line, made by Iranilson.

The fans who went to Castelão left very satisfied and applauded even a more worked out ball from the Tricolor.

Datasheet

strength

3-5-2

F. Miguel; Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Jussa (Felipe), Ronald (M. Vargas), Lucas Lima (J. Capixaba), Crispim; Depietri (Moses), Torres (Romarinho). Tech: Vojvoda

Sousa-PB

4-4-2

Ricardo; Iranilson, Weder, Marcelo, Danilo (Jefferson); Doda, Romeu (André), Daniel, Juninho (Jó Boy); Rodrigo Poty (Left), Arthur (Deivide). Tech: Tardelly Abrantes

Location: Castelão, in Fortaleza-CE

Date: 1/30/2022

Hours: 18 hours

Referee: Michelangelo Martins Junior-PE

Assistants: Clovis Amaral da Silva-PE and Karla Renata de Santana-PE

Yellow cards: Titi, Benevenuto (FOR) Doda, Weder (SOU)

Income: BRL 85,285.00

Audience: 12,869

Goals: 6min/1T – Titi; 13min/1T – Depietri; 24min/1T – Towers; 19min/2T – Tinga; 38min/2T – Romarinho

