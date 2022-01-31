Franchises from R$ 2 thousand to open your own business

Have you ever imagined opening a business as a main or secondary source of income at home? The home-based franchise modality is growing every day in the country. The format is becoming increasingly attractive to entrepreneurs due to the facilities that are offered, in addition to the low cost of implementation.

Currently, it is possible to find franchise options from R$ 2 thousand. There are several areas of activity: commercial and residential cleaning, sale of life insurance, accounting services, animal nutrition and others.

Felipe Buranello, coordinator of the Microfranchises and New Formats Commission of the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF), stated that, today, there are around 40 thousand franchises of this type throughout the country. And the tendency is for this niche to grow more .

“New formats in franchising are a strong trend, as they help the sector to go further, both in geographic terms and in terms of consumer and investor profile. In addition, in general, digitalization also requires adaptations and the home-based format is able to capture the benefits of a more intensive use of digital channels and technology,” he said.

The main advantage is not having the need for a commercial point, which means rent savings. But does not stop there.

“Typical separate care is also dispensed with such as cleaning, maintenance, visual identity, etc. With this, in general, the entrepreneur can focus more on the provision of the service or on the commercial aspects”, highlighted Felipe.

He also highlighted the increase in productivity and a better quality of life for the entrepreneur due to the absence of displacements and greater integration of domestic activities.

To invest, you need to follow some guidelines. First of all, Felipe stated that it is necessary to know the franchise sector.

It is also important to have knowledge of the segment you want to work in. “Another important tip is to carry out a broad assessment that covers financial aspects, competition and external risks”, explained the coordinator.

Creative gifts

secondary income



Photo: Personal Collection



To add income, nurse Jackson Vulpi decided to open a franchise of a creative gift shop in September last year. He runs all the business from home.

He said that, so far, he is satisfied. “Although it is a very seasonal service. Some months I sell more, others less. But I opened the store to be a secondary income and I have the intention of, one day, opening a physical store”, he said.

He said he made an initial investment of R$15,000.

some options

Doctor Sofa

Company that offers upholstery cleaning and waterproofing.

Initial investment: from R$ 31 thousand.

Return: from 6 to 12 months.

Website: www.doutorsofa.com.br

Aquazero Eco Wash

Network specialized in ecological cleaning of automobiles, aircraft, boats and upholstery. The service is provided by the franchisee wherever the customer is.

Initial investment: from R$ 15 thousand.

Return: up to 6 months.

Website: www.acquazero.com.

Accounting Athena

Company specialized in accounting. The franchisee does not need to be an expert in the area, as the job is to prospect companies in the region, and has digital marketing support from the franchisor.

Initial investment: from R$ 35 thousand.

Return: from 3 months of operation.

Website: atenafranchising.com.br/contabil.

ConstruConnect

A technology network that allows you to map future works, or in progress, and send information to civil construction suppliers who want to sell their products.

Initial investment: from R$ 2 thousand.

Return: within 3 months.

Website: construconnect.com.br.

dot bank

Digital bank focused on companies with a high volume of issuing bank slips and wishing to automate the flow of payments.

Initial investment: from R$ 21 thousand.

Return: within 12 months.

Gigatron Franchising

Supply chain of management systems and ERP (software that manages the administrative) for companies.

Initial investment: from R$ 2,500.

Return: within 12 months.

Website: www.gigatron.com.br

guide yourself

Network specialized in digital marketing. The franchisee provides consultancy in the region, creating websites, virtual stores, sponsored links, social media, among other services.

Initial investment: from R$ 28,900.

Return: within 18 months.

Website: www.guiase.com.br

Home Angels Express

Network of caregivers for the elderly and patients who need companions, founded in 2009.

Initial investment: from R$ 41 thousand.

Return: within 12 months.

Website: www.franquiahomeangels.com.br

Bellaza

Virtual Cosmetics and Makeup Franchise.

Initial investment: from R$ 9 thousand.

Return: from 12 to 24 months.

Website: www.franquiabellaza.com.br

Brazilian Maria

Franchises for the provision of cleaning, conservation and domestic and commercial care services.

Initial investment: from R$ 36,500.

Return: from 12 to 15 months.

Website: mariabrasileira.com.br.

Ceofood

Franchise network of delivery application for everything (various segments) and gastronomic guide.

Initial investment: from R$ 11,500.

Return: from 6 to 12 months.

Website: saoumfranqueado.ceofood.com.br.

Paper Bread

Network specializing in the sale of ads on bread bags – recently, it also included augmented reality service in its advertisements.

Initial investment: from R$ 4,980 (includes franchise fee, training and starter kit).

Return: within 8 months.

Website: www.paperpao.com.br

Prudential do Brasil

limpidus

Network that offers commercial cleaning service.

Initial investment: from R$ 22 thousand.

Return: from 12 to 36 months.

Website: www.limpidus.com.br

nutritional

It sells mineral supplementation products for different types of animals, such as cattle, horses, sheep, goats, swine, poultry and fish.

Initial investment: from R$ 42,400.

Return: from 6 to 24 months.

Website: nutrimais.ind.br.

love and care

Company that offers services for elderly caretakers.

Initial investment: from R$ 16 thousand.

Return: 10 to 12 months.

Website: amorecuidadobrasil.com.br.

Source: Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF) and Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios Magazine.