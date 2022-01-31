Franco da Rocha is on alert for the opening of dam gates in the Cantareira system; understand | São Paulo

The Paiva Castro dam, the smallest in the Cantareira system, located between the municipalities of Franco da Rocha and Mairiporã, is under alert for the opening of floodgates. According to a technical bulletin from Sabesp (São Paulo State Basic Sanitation Company), on Monday morning (31) the dam reached 81.6% of its operational capacity.

On Sunday (30) evening, the Franco da Rocha City Hall had already issued a maximum alert for “imminent risk of opening the floodgates”. Until then, the dam had 78.7% of its volume filled, entering the limit zone of the safety quota for water retention at the site.

“We had a truce from the rains during the dawn and, for now, [o risco de abertura das comportas] is away. Let’s depend on the weather. If it rains again, this risk will exist again”, said Nivaldo Santos (PTB), mayor of the municipality.

“Families who lived in a village where flooding is possible if the dam opens the floodgates have already been removed. We have taken these measures to reach the smallest number possible. [de pessoas]”.

The gates function as mechanisms that allow the control of water flow from the dams when necessary, that is, in case operational levels are exceeded.

According to the Government of São Paulo, the procedure for opening the floodgates is a measure to guarantee the safety of the dam and the population.

“If the sluices remain closed, the dam is in danger of breaking, allowing all the stored water to spill out unchecked,” says the state government.

To reduce the levels of the Paiva Castro dam, Sabesp said it increased the withdrawal of water to the Guaraú treatment plant. The company also stated that “it maintains a contingency plan with the State Civil Defense Coordination to monitor and control security levels”.

In 2016, the water level at the Paiva Castro dam reached 745.50 meters, leading to the opening of the floodgates and the dumping of 10 m3/s (cubic meters per second) of liquid into the Juquery River. The same method was adopted in 1987 and 2011.

With the storm that hit Franco da Rocha this weekend, the Juquery River and the Eusébio River overflowed, leaving the central area of ​​the municipality flooded. Civil Defense and Fire Department teams had to use boats to rescue residents of the region on Sunday morning.

At around 7 am, a landslide occurred on São Carlos Street, in the Parque Paulista neighborhood, resulting in at least five deaths. According to Mayor Nivaldo Santos (PTB), the site, which is on the border with Francisco Morato, was not classified as a high-risk region.

According to municipal management, rescue teams remain mobilized to find the victims of the landslide. More than 11 people remain missing as of Monday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, volunteers dug the affected region in search of landslide survivors.

This Monday, the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters (Cemaden) continues to issue an alert for the entire metropolitan region of São Paulo, for the capital and also for the interior.

The heavy rains that led to deaths due to landslides in the state of São Paulo are expected to continue early this week, at least during this Monday (31), according to information from Climatempo.

The arrival of a cold front on the coast of São Paulo and a South Atlantic Convergence Zone — the interaction of two or more air masses — brought large volumes of rain to different regions of the state.

In ABC Paulista — Vila Maria, São Miguel Paulista, Campo Limpo and in other areas of the metropolitan region — the accumulated values ​​exceeded 50 mm.

“It’s not just a problem of rain. We need, more than ever, to ‘denaturalize’ the natural disaster, because it’s also our fault”said meteorologist Josélia Pegorim.

According to Climatempo, Greater São Paulo will have a “beginning of the week with blows that can still be strong and voluminous”, and “the possibility of new flooding, landslides and overflows of rivers and streams is not ruled out”. Cemaden, on the other hand, considers the risk of new landslides to be high.