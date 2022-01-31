Freedom and happiness – Health

defend the freedom it’s in fashion. Suddenly it seems that everyone has discovered that she is being threatened and needs defense. It goes without saying that most of these people are actually acting on their own behalf, usually defending a particular aspect of freedom that interests them especially. But that’s another discussion. What interests me is that the freedom can be a precious vehicle for well-being.

In recent days, the surfing champion Gabriel Medina announced a career break to take care of his mental health. “Acknowledging and admitting to myself that I’m not well has been a very difficult process, and choosing to take time to take care of myself was perhaps the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my entire life,” he said on his social media accounts. .

Of course, the decision was a trigger for controversy, with reactions of all kinds, from those who recognized the importance of prioritizing health to those who saw there again the signs of an uncommitted generation, which does not accept to pay the price.

Well, I think the decision is commendable. Not as a celebration of defeat, as those who have understood nothing since say. Simone Biles. It is not a matter of applauding failure, but of recognizing that these cases show the advance of the conquest of freedom.

The person who can say, to himself first and then to the world, that the sacrifice is not paying off, that the emotional cost is greater than the reward – whether financial, in prestige or fame – becomes free.

Still, I understand the outraged. They believed all their lives that the important thing was to win – the trophy, the promotion, the million – no matter the price. With that, many ended up with physical and emotional health, sacrificed their well-being, gave up quality of life, all in the name of what they were convinced that success meant.

Recognizing now that I didn’t need any of that, that it was enough to say “not for me”, for many would mean recognizing that they were deceived all the time. They would feel foolish, as if he had maimed himself for nothing; and that nobody wants. It’s not easy, therefore, to drop a chip of that size; so many remain convinced that they did the right thing and that this freedom is a mistake.

Is that so. The world changes and not everyone adapts at the same speed. Some never get used to it. And that’s okay.

Precisely because we are moving towards freedom, there is room for the rebels to revolt. But they can no longer impede the freedom of those who, between gold and tranquility, wish to be able to choose.