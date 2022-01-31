‘Freedom Train’: Truckers wreak havoc in Ottawa after 2nd day of protests against vaccine passport

Truckers on the streets of Ottawa

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Dozens of truckers arrived in Ottawa over the weekend as part of a movement called the ‘Freedom Train’.

A protest against the vaccine passport requirement for truck drivers crossing the US-Canada border brought Ottawa to a standstill for the second day in a row.

Thousands of protesters joined the so-called ‘Freedom Train’ in the Canadian capital.

Police launched investigations after several incidents were reported, including the appearance of swastika flags and images of a woman dancing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument honoring Canadian fighters who participated in wars in the past.

Defense Minister Anita Anand said the incidents “went beyond reprehensible”.

