‘Freedom Train’: Truckers wreak havoc in Ottawa after 2nd day of protests over vaccine passport | World

A protest against the vaccine passport requirement for truck drivers crossing the US-Canada border brought Ottawa to a standstill for the second day in a row.

Thousands of protesters joined the so-called ‘Freedom Train’ in the Canadian capital.

Police launched investigations after several incidents were reported, including the appearance of swastika flags and images of a woman dancing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument honoring Canadian fighters who participated in wars in the past.

Defense Minister Anita Anand said that the incidents “surpassed the reprehensible.”

Ottawa police said in a Twitter post that “several” investigations are underway into the “desecration” of several monuments in the capital. The local authority also said that it analyzes the “threatening/illegal/intimidating behavior towards police/city workers and other individuals and damage to a city vehicle“.

Truckers blocked streets around Canada’s parliament building and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said some protesters harassed employees at a voluntary food distribution service, demanding free meals after they were banned from restaurants for refusing. to comply with the requirement to wear masks indoors.

On Saturday (29), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family also left their residence in Ottawa for security reasons.

About 90% of the 120,000 truck drivers who cross Canada’s borders are already vaccinated, a number similar to that observed in the rest of the country’s adult population.

The demonstration grew and went beyond the call to end the vaccination passport requirement specifically at the borders. Many protest for the end of the need to show this document across the country.

Trudeau called the protesters “a minority” during a press conference earlier this week.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole met with some protest representatives and spoke in favor of the right to peaceful demonstration, but criticized “individuals who desecrated” memorials and monuments in Ottawa.

The Trudeau government introduced the vaccine passport on January 15th. The new rule requires unvaccinated Canadian truckers to be quarantined as soon as they cross the border back home.

The United States also recently said that foreign truck drivers must present some proof of vaccination to enter the country.