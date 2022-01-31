French store informs customers to choose their console carefully as Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard • Eurogamer.pt

A supermarket chain in France has decided to inform customers in the video game department that Activsion Blizzard, creator of Call of Duty, has been purchased by Microsoft.

This industry-shattering announcement, whose true impact will only be felt in a couple of years, has given a lot of talk and these stores recommend caution when choosing which current-gen console customers will buy.

“Warning to gamers, Microsoft bought Activision,” informs the store, “because of this, choose your machine well (Call of Duty).”

The supermarket chain Cora is present in France, with 60 stores, but it also has 20 stores in Belgium, Romania and Luxembourg, but we do not know if this warning is present in all stores or only in this one.

Microsoft has announced the start of the purchase process, which will be completed in June 2023.

Apparently some retail store across globe have started putting up Notice for customers of Call of Duty. *Translation – Notice to gamers, Microsoft has bought Activision! Choose your machine carefully #XboxActivisionBlizzard pic.twitter.com/P0RPU37uWL — ??HazzadorGamin, Dragon Of Dojima Gamin?? (@HazzadorGamin) January 28, 2022