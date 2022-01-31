French store informs customers to choose their console carefully as Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard • Eurogamer.pt

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on French store informs customers to choose their console carefully as Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard • Eurogamer.pt 0 Views

A supermarket chain in France has decided to inform customers in the video game department that Activsion Blizzard, creator of Call of Duty, has been purchased by Microsoft.

This industry-shattering announcement, whose true impact will only be felt in a couple of years, has given a lot of talk and these stores recommend caution when choosing which current-gen console customers will buy.

“Warning to gamers, Microsoft bought Activision,” informs the store, “because of this, choose your machine well (Call of Duty).”

The supermarket chain Cora is present in France, with 60 stores, but it also has 20 stores in Belgium, Romania and Luxembourg, but we do not know if this warning is present in all stores or only in this one.

Microsoft has announced the start of the purchase process, which will be completed in June 2023.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Brazil has a moving average of 186,000 infected, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic – 01/30/2022 – Daily life

Brazil recorded this Sunday (30) 104,012 cases of Covid, this Sunday (30). With that, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved