Gasoline reaches R$8 for the first time in the last week of January, informs ANP

The liter of gasoline reached R$8 for the first time in Angra dos Reis (R$8,029), Rio de Janeiro, in the week of January 23 to 29, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). On average, the price of gasoline in the country was R$ 6.658 per liter, registering stability in relation to the previous week. The lowest price was found in Carapicuíba, in São Paulo, at R$ 5.579 a liter.

The price of a liter of diesel was also stable in the same period, with the highest value, of R$ 6,905, found in Pindamonhangaba, in São Paulo, and the lowest, of R$ 4,599, also in São Paulo.

The last increase in gasoline and diesel by Petrobras was carried out on January 12, but the market is waiting for a new adjustment at any moment, after oil soared in the international market and reached US$ 90 a barrel, closing the week at $88.52, boosted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Vehicular Natural Gas (CNG) continues on an upward trend, with an average price of R$4,487 per cubic meter, 0.7% higher than the previous week, accumulating a 2.4% increase in January, also following the quotations international.

The 13-kilogram Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), or cooking gas, recorded stability in the last week of the month, with an average price of R$102.44, the highest price being R$140.00 and the lowest of R$ 78.00 a cylinder.

