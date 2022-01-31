GO: Doctor suffers head trauma after aggression by couple for exam request

Sabrina de Oliveira Lacerda, 28, had head injuries after being attacked by a couple at a health unit in Novo Gama, Goiás. .

To G1, Sabrina’s husband and also a doctor, Gabriel Lacerda, said that, in addition to the injuries, the wife is very shaken by what happened.

“My wife was left with a traumatic brain injury, still classified as mild. She had an injury in the temporal region and she was in a lot of muscle pain, she needed to be medicated,” Gabriel said.

“She remains in a lot of pain, very shaken, both physically and emotionally, by the situation,” he added.

So far, the names of the suspects have not been released by police. The incident took place last Thursday (27).

Also according to Gabriel, the patient requested the certificate for stating that she had Covid-19. Upon hearing the doctor’s request to perform a test, the suspect did not comply.

“Dissatisfied with not receiving the certificate, the patient grabbed the doctor by the hair, threw her on the floor and started hitting her head against the wall and floor, in addition to throwing punches”, said the husband.

Gabriel witnessed the assault and tried to separate, but the patient’s husband got into trouble and assaulted both doctors.

After the incident, the suspects were taken to the police station and signed a Detailed Term of Occurrence. Subsequently, the couple was released.

“Over the two years that she has worked there, she has never had anything of the kind and you will only get positive comments from the population about the care”, said doctor Gabriel.

