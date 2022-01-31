God of War: how long does it take to beat on PC?

God of War, a former PlayStation 4 exclusive, finally made its way to PC in early 2022, allowing millions of new players to enjoy Kratos’ journey… and wonder exactly how long it takes to complete the game!

Totally focused on the single player experience, the game can be enjoyed in a very linear way, fulfilling the missions from start to finish with a focus only on progressing the story, or else going out of the way to explore and search for collectibles, in addition to challenging yourself. with some extra missions post-game.

With different levels of difficulty and the experience naturally varying a lot between each player profile, we can turn to the renowned website How Long to Beat to get a very accurate estimate of how long the game usually takes to finish:

For those who just want to do the main story: 20:30 hours

For those exploring the main story and extras: 32:30 hours

For those who want to complete everything: 51 hours

Average time between all styles: 32 hours

It is worth remembering that there are no noteworthy differences between the computer and PlayStation 4 versions, as they are essentially the same game, so the average times of Sony’s console also apply here.

And you, are you already playing or planning to zero? God of War on PC? Tell us in the comments below!