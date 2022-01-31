Government will give 10% discount on energy bill, see who will be entitled

The Federal Government will contemplate about 35.3 million families who managed to reach the goal of saving 10% of their common consumption between the months of September and December 2021, giving up to 65% discount on their energy bill.

The discount is part of the Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electric Energy Consumption. The project started in the face of the water crisis that the country faced in 2021. To alleviate it, the Government asked the Brazilian population to save energy, highlighting the blackout alerts.

How will the discount be granted?

According to the Ministry of Energy, the discount will be automatically made available on the bill for the month of January 2022. Therefore, there is no need for the consumer to register or request the benefit.

The folder explained that the contemplated consumers will have a discount of R$ 0.50 per kWh (kilowatt-hour). The estimate is that R$ 2.4 billion will be subsidized with discounts.

Social rate with up to 65% discount

Another electricity bill discount program is the Electric Energy Social Tariff, which should come into effect from January 2022. According to the text of the project, the Federal Government, in partnership with energy distribution companies, will select automatically the families that fit the release criteria.

The discount on the electricity bill ranges from 10% to 65% of the total amount, depending on monthly consumption, as follows:

65% for those who consume from 0 to 30 kWh

40% for those who consume between 31 kWh and 100 kWh

10% when expenses range from 101 kWh to 220 kWh.

According to the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), to be entitled to the benefit of the Social Electric Energy Tariff (TSEE), one of the following requirements must be met:

Family enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government – ​​Single Registry, with monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the national minimum wage; or

Elderly aged 65 (sixty-five) years or more or people with disabilities, who receive the Benefit of Continued Provision of Social Assistance – BPC, under the terms of arts. 20 and 21 of Law No. 8,742, of December 7, 1993 ; or

Family registered in the Single Registry with a monthly income of up to 3 (three) minimum wages, who have a disease or disability (physical, motor, auditory, visual, intellectual and multiple) whose treatment, medical or therapeutic procedure requires the continued use of devices , equipment or instruments that, for their operation, demand electric energy consumption.

How to request the Social Rate?

Interested parties should ask their electricity distributor to classify the consumer unit in the low-income residential subclass, informing:

Name, CPF and Identity Card or, in the absence of one, another official identification document with photo, or even the RANI, in the case of indigenous people;

Code of the consumer unit to be benefited;

Social Identification Number – NIS and/or the Family Code in the Single Registry or the Benefit Number – NB upon receipt of the Continued Payment Benefit – BPC; and

Present the report and certificate signed by a medical professional, only in cases of families with continued use of devices.

The distributor will consult the Single Registry or the Continued Benefit Registry to verify the information provided, and the last registry update must have occurred within two years.

