Hacker Steals $80 Million in Binance Blockchain Cryptocurrencies

An attacker managed to steal $80 million worth of cryptocurrencies through an exploit in the decentralized finance protocol Qubit Finance.

The case, considered the biggest hacker attack so far in 2022, took place on Thursday (27). The culprit was a security flaw found in the ‘X-Bridge’, a tool that acts as a kind of virtual bridge in trades made through Binance’s blockchain, the ‘Binance Smart Chain’.

After the attack, the value of the project’s native token, Qubit xETH, plummeted. In the last 24 hours, its price has dropped by more than 35%, according to CoinMarketCap.

By exploiting the security hole, the attacker managed to pocket the million dollar amount in digital assets. Image: Anucha Cheechang/Shutterstock

In response, Qubit Finance published a post this Friday (28) on its blog with a detailed analysis of the attack.

According to Qubit’s Twitter profile, its team wants to get in touch with the attacker, who, according to the decrypt, used the money as collateral to offer loans.

The idea is to offer a “maximum reward” in exchange for information that made the attack possible, a way found to “minimize the effect” of the problem and, at the same time, prevent new intrusions.

Another case that made the news this week was a bug that hit the largest NFTs marketplace on the market, OpenSea. The error exploited by a hacker, allowed to obtain gigantic discounts and profits with the negotiations of non-fungible tokens.

The flaw, discovered on December 31, 2021, allowed the purchase of NFTs at lower prices. Then the hacker resold the digital items for higher values.

In the end, the attacker’s crypto wallet, which went by the nickname “jpegdegenlove”, had accumulated 347 ETH, more than US$770,000. Check out more details about the scam here.

