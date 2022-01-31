How games bring innovation and efficiency to treatments – Época Negócios

+



Virtual reality glasses can be used in a variety of treatments (Photo: Picture Alliance/Getty Images)

In addition to being behind a market who earned more than $125 billion in 2021, the games have also gained space in another area: that of health. Physiotherapists, gerontologists and occupational therapists have used games to treat patients with orthopedic problems, cognitive deficits or neurological issues.

“In physical therapy, the patient is not always able to understand why we are asking him to do a certain movement. But when we play a game associated with the exercises and the goals we are looking for, he gets involved and advances in the movements. For the patient, becomes fun, a joy at every point; for us, the satisfaction of seeing that he is finally evolving”, says physiotherapist Santiago Munhos, who has been using gametherapy in orthopedic patients for 3 years in his clinic in São Paulo.

Munhos gives preference to games that respond to people’s movements, such as Nintendo Wii and Xbox 360. “With them, we were able to add extra elements to achieve the treatment objective”, says the physical therapist.

The specialist explains that the ludic treatment is very effective in the treatment of those who have suffered injuries and still face pain. “Right now, I’m treating a patient who is a tennis player and was experiencing a lot of knee pain when trying to get back on the court. But here, when trying out a tennis game in the video game, it was much more relaxed. Now, when you get into the real game, it’s feel nothing anymore.”

In addition to games that stimulate movement, virtual reality glasses are also useful tools for physical therapy. According to Santiago Munhos, this resource has good results in the treatment of pain. “I used it with a patient who was in a lot of pain after having surgery on her shoulder. She was very sensitive and didn’t want to move. So I used virtual reality to pretend she was on a roller coaster. She was so immersed she didn’t notice how much her arm was being manipulated in the physical therapy activity”, he says.

multitasking treatment

Andressa Chodur, occupational therapist and specialist in gerontology, has also incorporated gamer therapy in her care for the elderly. “We use games to promote what we call multitasking. In this therapy model, we want the patient to respond in a motor way – making an arm movement, for example – while processing and answering cognitive questions. The two tasks combined promote a very powerful brain stimulation”, explains Andressa. “Alzheimers and Parkinson’s patients benefit greatly from this feature.”

Another benefit for elderly patients is digital inclusion, which makes them feel more active and connected to the present. “Older people also want to belong in these digital environments. And that has been facilitated by increasingly accessible technology.”

Experts point out that therapy associated with games only works if it is associated with conventional treatments. It is necessary for the patient to see a specialist doctor, who will determine the type and frequency of exercises.

Training

Reproduction of the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital Game (Photo: Publicity/Oswaldo Cruz Hospital)

Another common use of games in the health area is to train professionals. The Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo, has developed a game that is used in mandatory training of its care team and doctors. The BLS game, or Basic Life Support game, is about what to do in case of cardiac arrest.

The game lasts two minutes and can be played on desktop, tablet or mobile. In it, there is an avatar representing the rescuer and another one of the victim. The player has to fulfill all the steps of care, from checking if the patient responds to calls to assessing the pulse, chest compression and ventilation.

“In the compression stage, for example, the player must place the right hand on the victim’s chest and position the body of his avatar correctly in relation to the patient”, explains Natália Sarracceni Tedesco, corporate education coordinator at the hospital. ventilation step, the player is able to angle the victim’s head to do the procedure.”

“The objective of the game is for the person to be able to make a clinical outcome for those patients”, explains Maria Carolina Lourenço Gomes, director of People and Management at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz. “The game is part of training at the basic level, before the professional evolves to face-to-face activities at the hospital.” For Maria Carolina, this type of resource is growing in health institutions.

