How much does it cost to open a Burger King franchise?

Despite the pandemic having a strong impact on the economy, the franchise market grew a lot in 2021. According to the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF), until the 2nd quarter of 2021, the sector grew 48.4%. Thus, they achieved a turnover of R$ 41.1 billion. Given this, opening a franchise can be a good possibility to undertake in 2022. Because of this, check below, how to open a Burger King franchise.

How much does it cost to open a d0 Burger King franchise?

According to the ABF report, the accumulated over the last 12 months showed a positive variation of 8.4% in revenue. And so, it went from R$ 168.177 billion to R$ 182.381 billion. In addition, the sector generated work for more than 1 million direct workers.

Furthermore, another trend shows that young people are increasingly interested in undertaking this type of business. In short, the emergence of digital, entertainment and food franchises are favorites, such as the Burger King franchise.

In short, Burger King is a very famous brand of fast food. It has been present in Brazil for over 20 years, and currently has around 1,300 stores nationwide.

Finally, to get a Burger King franchise, it is necessary to make an initial investment of R$ 2.9 million. This amount includes a franchise fee of R$250,000, equipment installation and working capital.

