The pandemic has caused many problems for the world, as well as for the economy. Despite this, the franchise market evolved very positively in 2021. According to the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF), until the 2nd quarter of 2021, the sector increased by 48.4%. Thus, the franchises had a turnover of R$ 41.1 billion. Given this, opening a franchise can be a good way to undertake in 2022. Because of this, check out below, how to open a McDonalds franchise.

How much does it cost to open a McDonalds franchise?

According to the ABF report, the accumulated over the last 12 months showed a positive variation of 8.4% in revenue. And so, it went from R$ 168.177 billion to R$ 182.381 billion. In addition, the sector generated work for more than 1 million direct workers.

Furthermore, another trend shows that young people are increasingly interested in undertaking this type of business. In short, the emergence of digital, entertainment and food franchises are favorites, such as the McDonalds franchise.

In short, McDonalds is an extremely famous brand all over the world. In Brazil, the franchise began its operations in 1979. Currently, the brand has more than 2 thousand stores in Brazil, of which 1,539 are owned and 990 are franchised. In 2020, 76 new stores were opened, with revenues of US$ 862.7 million (R$ 4.8 billion).

Finally, to become a McDonalds franchisee, you must pay a franchise fee of BRL 250,000. However, there are other investments that must be made. And so, the investment value can vary between R$ 1.6 million to R$ 2.5 million.

