How Nadal Took It All Down to Win the Australian Open and Become the Greatest Grand Slam Winner in History

Left foot injury, pain, season abandonment, COVID and even super-rival ‘help’ were on the Spaniard’s walk to the new record

Rafael Nadal literally knocked down all possible barriers to reach the title of Australian Open this Sunday (30), in an epic final against Daniil Medvedev, and become, alone, the biggest winner of Grand Slams in history.

To reach his 21st major title, the Spaniard had to deal with pain, make difficult decisions, undergo thorough treatment and face illness on the eve of Christmas. All this in a period of between five and six months.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

First, came the evolution of a discomfort in the left foot felt since the semifinals of Roland Garros 2020 that became no longer bearable. Until on August 20, 2021, the athlete announced that he was going to give up the season to dedicate himself to treating the injury.

“I need to take some time to find a solution to this problem or at least improve it to keep having chances for years to come,” he wrote on his social media.

In September, more precisely on the 11th, Nadal posted a photo with his left foot immobilized and using crutches to walk.

“I warn you that I was in Barcelona with my team and medical team to receive a foot treatment that will require a few days of rest and a few weeks off the court. Now back at home and in the process of recovery”, he communicated.

As if the difficulty of the injury was not enough, the Spaniard had to deal with the coronavirus very close to Christmas. Again on his social media, the 35-year-old posted on December 20 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to Spain after participating in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“I’m going through some unpleasant moments, but I hope I get better little by little. I am confined at home and I have already informed the people who have had contact with me about the test result,” he wrote.

With the short time until the start of the dispute in Melbourne (on January 17, 2022), the participation of the then 20-time Grand Slam champion was in check. alongside Swiss Roger Federer and Serbian Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

But Nadal recovered within the required time frame. Now, it was to do his part on the court, facing very difficult opponents, such as the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, 23 years old, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25 and who had just won the US Open at the end of 2021, and Djokovic, simply the biggest champion of the major played in Australia (9 cups) and winner of three of the four Slams the previous year (in addition to the Australian Open, he took Roland Garros and Wimbledon).

That’s when he saw an unexpected ‘help’ happen. And then a super rival. Djokovic got into a gigantic imbroglio with the Australian government for trying to enter the country without being vaccinated, fought, tried in every way to go there for the competition, but lost the dispute and had to leave the oceanic nation.

Nadal was doing his part on the court. in the first round, beat the American Marcos Giron by 3 sets to 0, with partials of 6-1, 6-1 and 6-2 in 1h49 of game; later, he surpassed the German Yannick Hanfmann, again without giving up a set, but in 2h42 (6-2, 6-3 and 6-4); the third rival was more work: Russian Karen Kachanov lasted 2h50 and took a partial, falling 3-1, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 1-6.

in octaves, a scare right from the start: a tight victory in the first set against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino only in the tie-break, in 7-6 (16-14), to only then take off and make 3-0 in 2h40, with 6-2 and 6-2.

on wednesdays, terrible battle against Canadian Denis Shapovalov. It was 4:08 am to start. And a very tough triumph by 3 sets to 2 after opening 2 to 0, with partials of 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 and 6-3.

in the semifinal, the opponent was the Italian Matteo Berrettini, who lasted 2h55 and ended up being overcome by 3 sets to 1, with 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3. Nadal was in the decision. And ahead, none other than the best in the world in the tournament, Medvedev, current number 2 in the ATP ranking, only behind Djokovic.

New battle, this time epic and lasting 5h24. Two opening sets lost… and just when it was thought that the 25-year-old Russian would win, the Spaniard proved, once again, that he is one of the best tennis players of all time. Even ten years his senior, he turned around, won the Australian Open, left Djokovic and Nadal behind (they each have 20 majors, mind you) and isolated himself as the greatest Grand Slam champion in all of history.