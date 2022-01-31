How to enable PIS in the digital work card and receive it in 2022

With the proximity of PIS/PASEP 2022 payments, many workers have already started to consult the allowance. This can be done very quickly through the CTPS Digital application, which contains all the information about the professional life of each citizen. But one detail has raised doubts: for many the benefit appears as “not enabled” on the platform. So, see what that means and how to enable PIS in the digital work card.

How to enable PIS in the digital work card

Those who were surprised by the message denying payment in 2022 and want to know howHow to enable PIS in the digital work card, they should know that it is not possible to do this procedure on their own. That’s because just the government through the Ministry of Labor and Social Security can make changes to the benefit status.

Therefore, the only way for the government to enable PIS in the digital work card is when the worker meets all the requirements of the program. Among them is the registration in PIS/PASEP for at least five years; in addition to having performed remunerated activity for a legal entity for at least 30 days during the calculation base year which, for this payment, will be 2020.

This period may or may not be consecutive, but must be within the calculation base year. In addition, the citizen must also have received in the same year monthly remuneration whose average is up to two minimum wages.

To guarantee the annual payment, the employer also informs the worker’s data to the government, through the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) and e-Social, which are systems used by the public administration to identify who Brazilian workers are.

For workers who are entitled to PIS but are not qualified, the guideline is to verify that the CTPS Digital application is up to date, otherwise there may be a change in the release status of this payment. Thus, the citizen will not be able to receive the PIS.

but onlyand this does not resolve, it is necessary to continue following the application information to check if the same message will appear in the next few days, since given the changes made to the salary bonus for this year, the federal government is updating its systems, as data from the National Register of Social Information (CNIS), e-Social and RAIS.

According to information from the newspaper R7, the Ministry of Labor reported that the official consultation of the benefit situation will only be available from the 22nd. Therefore, if the update of the message “not enabled” persists until the beginning of the PIS payment, the worker who wants to know how to enable the PIS in the digital work card must seek information from an agency or service stations of Caixa Econômica Federal. .

Another option to solve the problem is to call the number 0800 726 0207 which is available from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 9 pm. On Saturdays, the service takes place from 10 am to 4 pm, so the worker can check if there is any obstacle to receiving PIS in 2022.

Wage allowance not enabled, what does it mean?

The PIS payment query through CTPS Digital must be done using the CPF and password, so workers can check in the “Benefits” tab, clicking on the “salary allowance” option if the payment will be made in 2022. positive, the word “Enabled” will appear and the worker will also have access to the payment calendar.

But if the message “Not qualified” is displayed, it means that the person is not eligible for the benefit and, therefore, will not be entitled to PIS payment in 2022. This can happen due to non-compliance with any of the requirements of this program. This information can be checked by clicking on the “learn more” button, as shown below.

Allowance calendar in the digital workbook

In addition to consulting the release of this annual payment, the worker can also follow the official payment dates through CTPF Digital. For those who receive PIS, the platform provides the calendar that starts on the 8th and runs until March 31st, check it out:

Born in January: february 8

Born in February: February, 10th

Born in March: February 15th

Born in April: February 17th

Born in May: February 22

Born in June: February, 24

Born in July: March, 15

Born in August: March 17

Born in September: March 22

Born in October: March 24

Born in November: March 29th

Born in December: March 31

In turn, public servants who receive the PASEP must contact Banco do Brasil and confirm the status of the payment, for that, see below when this allowance will be paid:

Enrollment ends 0 and 1: February 15th

Enrollment Finals 2 and 3: February 17th

End of registration 4: February 22

End of registration 5: February, 24

End of registration 6: March, 15

End of registration 7: March 17

End of registration 8: March 22

End of registration 9: March 24

This year, around 22 million workers will receive amounts that vary according to the months worked in 2020. Taking into account the annual salary readjustment, citizens can receive the allowance of at least R$101.00 and the maximum reaches R$101.00. $1,212.00.

As in previous years, deposits will be made in savings, checking accounts or Caixa Tem for citizens working in the private sector. In the case of public servants, PASEP allowance payments will be made via account credit.

But those who are not account holders of the institution, can request payment from the deposit dates at self-service terminals or count on the help of an attendant at the institution’s branches, just present an identity document with photo.

