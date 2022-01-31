How to invest R$ 50 thousand abroad? Experts suggest assets to build a portfolio

Those who invest know that ten out of ten experts recommend diversifying the portfolio. Dividing the money in different fronts reduces the risk of generalized losses and expands the options for profitability – and investments abroad have become increasingly accessible options to achieve this objective.

In the view of experts, external exposure also serves as a protection against economic and political uncertainties that surround Brazil in 2022. “Everyone who lives here knows that the scenario is not good”, says Maria Antonia Viuge, partner and senior analyst at Nextep Investimentos, a fund manager specializing in foreign stocks.

It is true that several market agents consider that Brazilian assets are cheap, after the strong devaluation seen in 2021 – which justifies a local bet on 2022. Even so, investments abroad are seen as a “structural” part that must always have space in your wallets.

“Investing abroad is an important part of portfolio diversification. It also serves to mitigate risks”, says Maria Antonia. She recalls that Brazil represents only 1% of the global capital market, so turning your eyes abroad significantly expands the investor’s universe. There are more companies capable of overcoming economic fluctuations, different operating models, countries with more mature governments and better structured business environments.

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

If this is the case, how to invest abroad now? THE InfoMoney consulted analysts and managers in search of investment suggestions for those who have R$ 50 thousand to invest in foreign assets. The value is a reference – it is possible to invest abroad with less (or more) following similar proportions.

ETF strategist at BlackRock in Brazil, Daniel Lobo adds that it is possible to invest in various markets with small amounts, from R$ 50, through ETF BDRs. “With reasonably small volumes, investors can have exposure to these assets in a very diversified way”, he observed.

ETF (exchange traded funds) is the acronym for index funds with shares traded on the Stock Exchange. They aim to monitor the performance of the indices to which they are linked, such as the S&P 500, an indicator of the US stock market, among others. BDRs are certificates issued by a depositary institution in Brazil that represent shares, ETF quotas or securities issued abroad.

Lobo adds that ETF BDRs allow the interested party to choose options with different cuts, from instruments with broad exposure to countries and activities, such as the one that follows the MSCI ACWI global index (BACW39), to securities segmented by industries and regions. “Even if the investor chooses only one ETF BDR, as ETFs are diversified instruments, he will not be investing in just one stock”, he pointed out.

Strategy: it is necessary to consider the profile of the investor

Gustavo Aranha, partner and distribution director at GeoCapital, a global equity fund manager, believes that more than the amount that the interested party has to invest, the strategy must be guided by the investor’s profile, so that he “feels comfortable ”. “Investment abroad does not need to follow a different behavior from local investment”, he declares.

In this sense, in the case of stocks, investors who like to choose their own shares can build a portfolio with BDRs of foreign stocks. XP, for example, has a recommended portfolio of BDRs – along the same lines as their recommended portfolios of stocks or real estate funds.

If the investor usually invests in Brazilian equity funds, he can do the same to invest in foreign securities. In this case, he has the option of actively managed funds, such as those from Nextep and GeoCapital, and passively managed funds, such as ETFs. Active management occurs when the manager seeks to outperform the fund’s benchmark, not replicate it, as in passive management.

“If the investor has the ability to evaluate the securities individually, he can choose to invest via BDRs [de ações]. Or you can hire a team of investment specialists who will choose the assets in the portfolio through a fund, such as GeoCapital. If you don’t feel qualified, but want external exposure, you can opt for an ETF,” said Aranha, noting that interested parties can mix two or more of these instruments. Half the value in actively managed funds and half in passive management, for example.

It is worth mentioning that the costs involved vary according to the chosen operation. Actively managed funds have higher management fees than ETFs. BDRs do not have an administration fee, but purchases on the Exchange pay a brokerage fee and may have a custody fee. Taxation also varies. It is important to check all expenses before investing.

Portfolio suggestions include assorted assets

João Abdouni, investment analyst at Inversa Publications, recommends investments in equal parts in five different assets, 20% each:

• IVVB11, an ETF that follows the S&P 500, one of the main US stock indices;

• WRLD11, an ETF that replicates in Brazil the Vanguard Total World Stock, a global equity fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange;

• the HASH11 ETF, which replicates the Nasdaq Crypto Index;

• BDRs from large technology companies;

• and a dollar-backed foreign exchange fund.

According to Abdouni, Facebook BDRs (FBOK34) are among the most discounted at the moment. He points out, however, that he is not currently enthusiastic about investing in foreign assets. In his assessment, “the Brazilian stock exchange is cheaper than the international market” and, with the exception of “big techs”, it is possible to find good opportunities here. To gain exposure to the international market, he suggests buying shares in Brazilian exporting companies such as Vale (VALE3), Gerdau (GGBR3, GGBR4) and BRF (BRFS3).

“I prefer to do currency hedging with [ações de] exporters, which are cheaper”, he commented. “There’s no reason to pay more abroad for what we have here,” he added.

Felipe Arrais, specialists in global investments at the analysis house Spiti, recommends dividing investments into different ETFs and ETF BDRs. He proposes to invest 50% to 60% in equity funds, with 63% exposure to the United States, 17% to Europe, 15% to emerging countries and the rest to Japan. It is possible to make this division through, respectively, of the following securities traded on B3:

• again, the IVVB11;

• the Trend ETF MSCI Europe (EURP11), an ETF that replicates European stock indices;

• the Trend ETF MSCI Emerging Markets ([ativo=EMRG11]), which tracks emerging market assets;

• and the BEWJ39, BDR of the Ishares MCSI Japan ETF.

For Arrais, another portion of the investment abroad – 20% – should be in fixed income. “Unfortunately, we don’t have many global fixed income vehicles for those who are not qualified investors,” noted the analyst. “So, those who are not qualified investors have to resort to brokers abroad to buy fixed income ETFs directly abroad. The good news is that B3 will very soon start trading BDRs of fixed income ETFs here in the Brazilian market,” he added.

He also suggests putting the remaining 20% ​​to 30% on assets linked to real estate (half), commodities (three quarters) and cryptocurrencies (one quarter). There are instruments for both on the Exchange, such as the ALUG11, which replicates the US real estate market index, or the BIAU39, BDR of the Ishares Gold Trust, which is a gold ETF.

“In this way, investors are able to have a well-balanced exposure and a portfolio that is better prepared to capture returns in this world of extreme liquidity, with lower interest rates and also lower potential returns,” said Arrais.

It is worth remembering that there are other options for ETFs and ETF BDRs on B3 with a focus on the same sectors, regions and even the same indices. If the investor does not know how to identify which is the most suitable for their profile, the way out is to seek the help of an investment advisor.

Commercial director of the manager MAG Investimentos, Fernando Gabriades indicates dividing the investments as follows:

• 30% in fixed income ETFs;

• 70% split between ETFs linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq and an actively managed equity fund.

Gabriades suggests equity funds without currency exposure and fixed income with currency exposure. He points out that foreign fixed-income securities pay low rates, so by choosing a fund with no exchange exposure, the investor runs the risk of having his return eroded. In variable income, he points out that there is already enough volatility in the stock markets, without the need to include exchange rate fluctuations.

According to Gabriades, MAG is about to launch a global fixed income fund, the MAG Global Bond, in the Brazilian market. Likewise, BlackRock intends to launch BDRs of fixed income ETFs in Brazil in 2022. “So that the client can have a greater amplitude in its portfolio and in its allocation of global instruments”, says Cristiano Castro, director of the manager.

Patience, the soul of the business

Arrais suggests patience to investors interested in investing abroad. “Don’t invest everything at once,” he declares. The ideal is to apply little by little to feel the market conditions, and change strategy if necessary. This avoids, for example, investing everything at a time when the exchange rate is appreciated, and some time later there is a devaluation.

BlackRock’s scenario for global markets in 2022 includes volatility and greater attractiveness of equity investments, both from a strategic, long-term, and tactical, six to 12 month perspective. It does not mean, however, that all assets will do well in the year.

Three segments stand out, according to Castro: technology, health and sustainability. “Climate risk is an investment risk”, he recalls, referring to the increasing importance that investors must give to environmental, social and governance practices in companies.

In the short to medium term, the manager sees stock markets in developed countries as a whole, and specifically the United States, Europe, Japan and China, as positive. “We are ‘neutral’ in the United Kingdom, emerging countries and Asia, except for Japan”, he declared.

In corporate bonds, the company’s valuation is negative in the long term and neutral in the short and medium term. In the case of sovereign bonds, the expectation is negative in both situations. In “private markets”, a segment that includes private equity, venture capital, real estate and infrastructure, the manager has a neutral assessment.

It is worth mentioning that these perspectives are general and there are different projections when looking at specific sectors, regions or roles. BlackRock, for example, has a positive view on inflation-linked bonds, as it believes that inflation will be more persistent and widespread in the international scenario in 2022.

