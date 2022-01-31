How to reach the INSS ceiling of R$7 thousand? Know more!

the index of readjustment of the pensions of INSS (National Social Security Institute) for the year 2022 was published last week. According to information, the ceiling for Social Security benefits reached R$ 7,087.22.

Many people dream of retiring with that amount of benefit, but experts say it doesn’t always pay to contribute higher amounts trying to reach that ceiling.

How to retire under the INSS ceiling?

As we well know, retiring receiving the INSS ceiling is not easy, as there are many different rules and calculations. In this case, planning is very important.

One of the ways to guarantee the retirement ceiling is to make the contribution to the INSS for a longer period, that is, men for at least 40 years and women for 35 years. Remembering that the average contribution must be equal to or greater than the ceiling.

The new general rule for calculating INSS benefits points out that a coefficient of 60% of the average contributions is needed, in the case of men, plus 2% for each year that exceeds 20 years of contribution, and for women when it exceeds 15 years of that contribution. Same time.

If the average contributions do not reach the current ceiling, it will be necessary for men to contribute for more than 40 years and women for more than 35 years, in order to increase the coefficient and reach the maximum value of benefits.

Experts say that it is very unlikely that someone will be able to reach the current INSS ceiling with the average, and therefore, it is possible that the person will have to compensate with the increase in the coefficient. In this case, it will be necessary to increase the contribution time, which is not always worth it. However, it is important to have a pension plan.

Thus, it is recommended that the calculations and the correct planning of each specific case be made with the help of an expert.