‘I didn’t even have time to scream’, says a neighbor of a family who died buried inside their home in Várzea Paulista | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

“It was around 6 am. I had woken up, when out of nowhere the ravine descended from top to bottom. It was all very fast. There wasn’t even time to scream. Many residents saw it and didn’t know what to do. of my friend”, says Reinaldo Pereira, 42 years old.

According to the Fire Department, the earth reached the bedroom of the couple, who slept with their three children. The mud invaded the house and destroyed furniture and objects.

The victims were identified as Ricardo Eugênio dos Santos, 40, his wife, Tatiane Aparecida dos Santos and their three children, Tayane, just 1 year old, Nicole, 10 years old and Richard, 12 years old, died in the mud. .

“I have known Ricardo for over 30 years. We grew up together. I have lived in this neighborhood for 39 years. I was born here. I had never seen this happen. A tragedy”, he lamented.

About 12 firefighters, sniffer dogs and PM and Civil Defense teams worked to rescue the family. A backhoe was used to remove the land that had caved in.

According to the Civil Defense, it rained more than 100 mm in the last 24 hours, which means half the amount of rain that was expected every January.

Technicians from the Geological Institute and Civil Defense carried out an analysis of the area and, as a precaution, seven families who live on the hill had to leave their homes.

