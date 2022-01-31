I lost my Bolsa Família card. What do I need to do?

The Federal Government announced at the beginning of January that the process of delivering the new Auxílio Brasil cards has already started. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, these devices will only be given to people who are joining the program now. We are talking about something around 3 million Brazilians.

Those who have been part of Auxílio Brasil since last year can continue using the same devices that were used in Bolsa Família. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the function of the two cards are basically the same. So there is no reason that justifies the exchange of objects. At least not at this first moment.

It turns out, however, that some old users are saying that they lost their old cards. So these people want to know what’s going to happen to them. It is that in this situation it is known that they cannot use this new card and they no longer have the old devices. So what to do when this happens?

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, people who go through this situation can try to request a duplicate of this card. For this, there are three options. The first is to call the number 0800 726 0207. According to official information from Caixa Econômica, it is possible to order a new device through this channel.

In addition, citizens can also resort to a more traditional method and go straight to a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS). It is important that it is the same one in which he registered in the Cadúnico. Finally, the user can make this request by going directly to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

No need to use card

It is worth remembering, however, that it is not necessary to use the Bolsa Família card or even the Auxílio Brasil card to transfer the money from the program. According to the Ministry of Citizenship itself, it is possible to do this in other ways.

Citizens can, for example, use the Caixa Tem app for this purpose. According to the Government, there they can change the amount to pay slips, make transfers and even make purchases. All digitally.

In addition, cash withdrawal is also possible without the card. According to the Federal Government, to do this, it is enough to generate a code also in Caixa Tem. So no one needs to stop receiving the benefit for not having a card.

Brazil aid

The Federal Government started paying its Auxílio Brasil in the last month of November of last year. But at that moment the people who were receiving were only those who were in the old Bolsa Família.

In December, the number of users remained the same. Without making new entries, the Government chose to at least increase the payment amounts. At that time, no one was receiving less than R$400.

Now in January, Auxílio Brasil won its turbocharged version. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, there are about 17.5 million people in the program in the first month of 2022. This number, however, should undergo small variations during the year.