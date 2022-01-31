Ibovespa futures falls, at the beginning of a busy week for markets with Copom and payroll

The Ibovespa futures opened lower this Monday (31), which has been marked, until then, by the lack of an exact trend in the main international markets. The contract maturing in February fell 0.42% around 9:25 am (Brasília time), at 112,000 points.

In the United States, the direction of futures is uncertain. At the same time, the Dow Jones futures fell 0.45% and the S&P 500, 0.20%. The Nasdaq, however, registered a rise of 0.37%. Earlier, they all operated in a positive field.

The highlight of US markets earlier this week is for the continuation of the earnings season – about a third of companies listed on the S&P 500 have already released their fourth-quarter results, with 77% of companies beating the consensus, according to the Fact Check. This week, publications should accelerate.

Investors will also be on the lookout for the release of the US January employment report on Friday.

In addition, they continue to monitor the performance of treasuries, rising in the morning, with ten-year bond yields up seven basis points to 1.787%. Bank of America, in a recent study, disclosed that it expects up to seven interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in 2022.

“Members of the Federal Reserve are adopting a do-whatever-it-needs speech in American monetary policy. Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference that he would not rule out an increase in all meetings in 2022 to fight inflation. morning call.

The rise in oil prices, which continues to spread, may contribute to this possible decision on American monetary policy. Today, the Brent barrel price for March was up 1.29%, at US$ 91.19, the highest level since July 2014. Fuel and energy spending were one of the highlights of American inflation in 2021, rising 29.3%.

In Europe, the trend is up, but it has weakened since the beginning of the trading session. Germany’s DAX rose 0.36%. The UK’s FTSE rose 0.07%. The STOXX 600 is up 0.47%. Earlier, these rates had risen, on average, by about 1%.

Investors reflect on the previews of GDP in the Old Continent, with the Eurozone growing 0.30% in the fourth quarter, within the consensus, and also the tensions in Ukraine. “In the field of international politics, the border crisis on the border of Ukraine and Russia remains in the spotlight. According to the US government, the number of Russian troops in the region increased over the weekend,” comments XP.

Asia has little prominence in Monday’s trading, with markets in China and South Korea closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

In Brazil, Focus and Copom on the radar

In the domestic scenario, the publication of the Focus Bulletin weighs on the Ibovespa future, which again increased, for the third consecutive week, the projections for the IPCA in 2022, now at 5.38%. For the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the consensus of economists heard by the Central Bank is now for the Brazilian economy to grow 0.30% – last week, the expectation was 0.29%.

Other than that, the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), next Wednesday, should move throughout the week. “Attentions should turn to the meeting, with the expectation that the Selic rate will advance by 1.5 percentage points, as widely signaled. Market analysts should closely follow the statement accompanying the decision, especially if the monetary authority indicates “another increase of the same magnitude” at its next meeting”, points out XP.

The yield curve rises en bloc. The DI maturing in January 2023 advances six basis points to 12.31%. The one due in the same month of 2025 rises five points, to 11.40%. Those for the months of January 2027 and 2029, in sequence, advance six and seven points, at 11.38 and 11.51%.

The dollar has no exact trend – futures contracts for March rose 0.39% to R$5.389. The commercial, in turn, retreated 0.09%, at R$ 5,385 in the purchase and sale.

