Iconic Boeing 747 purchased for just R$7 becomes a ballroom at R$7,000 an hour

An old British Airways 747, which was bought for just £1 in 2020, has just been transformed into a ballroom at Cotswold Airport in the UK. According to the owners reported to the Independent newspaper, the aircraft is now available for rent.

new mission

The big Boeing was preserved after British Airways removed it from its fleet along with all the other 747s. Since then, it has been taken care of by an airport team and a major renovation process has redone the entire interior of the jet.

The old economy class was removed to create an events area, while other environments were created with tables and lounges for interaction between visitors.





According to the current owners, the place is ideal for hosting from private birthday parties to product launches and corporate meetings. The entire plane was decorated with special lighting, a bar was installed and a generously sized saloon was adapted. Still, most of the aircraft’s original structure is still in place.

For a plane that was bought for next to nothing, the renovations have so far cost more than £400,000. But the outlook is good and the team said demand is high, even from producers interested in shooting films on the aircraft. The rental cost is around £1,000 per hour.

One classic

The aircraft in question bears the livery titled “Negus”, which adorned British Airways planes in the 1970s and 1980s. More recently, this Boeing 747 was one of four painted in classic (retro) livery to mark the airline’s centenary. .

It joined the British Airways fleet on February 15, 1994, and has flown 13,398 flights, flying 118,445 hours on nearly 60 million miles. Its last passenger flight was from Miami to London on April 6, 2020.



