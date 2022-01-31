In addition to Brazil and India, Jeep Commander can be sold in Europe

Developed in Brazil and, at first exclusively for our market, the Jeep Commander will have an international career. The average seven-seater SUV has already been confirmed to be produced in India, where it will be called the Meridian. But now it can also be sold in Europe.

Sights recorded by Carscoops and Motor1 reveal that the Jeep Commander circulates in tests lightly camouflaged in Europe. Driving in the snow, where the new Fiat Fiorino was once seen, the Commander could be an interesting alternative for Stellantis in the Old Continent.

Brazil, si, si

The production of the Jeep there is another victory for Brazil. After all, the Volkswagen Nivus was also fully developed in our country and has recently started to be sold in Europe as Taigo. If the production of the Commander is confirmed on the other side of the ocean, it will be the second genuinely Brazilian car produced and sold to the demanding European public.

The international press still calls it the Grand Compass, despite the fact that the model has already proved to be totally different from its smaller brother when it comes to driving. Although, in essence, the Commander is, in fact, an elongated and more sophisticated version of the Compass. The entry of the model in Europe will have the same mission as here: close the Jeep portfolio.

Compass and Renegade, as in Brazil, are produced in Europe. The other models that the brand offers there are imported from the USA. This makes the step between Compass and upcoming models a big one. The introduction of the Commander shortens this distance and will allow Jeep to compete with the Peugeot 5008 and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

