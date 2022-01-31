In the cold, ‘frozen’ iguanas fall from trees in Florida; See PHOTOS | World

The cold wave in Florida, United States, hits the region in a slightly different way than elsewhere in the country.

Over there, when the thermometers start to drop below 10ºC, it’s time to put on a heavier coat – and keep an eye on the trees.

The risks of blizzards, like those that hit the center east of the country, are quite low in what is known as “The State of the Sun”.

There, the problem is another when the thermometers are approaching zero. the iguanas.

They are an invasive species, well used to the trees of South Florida, but when it gets cold, below 4ºC, they go into a kind of lethargy and fall to the ground.

And it got cold in Florida this weekend.

The National Weather Service reported that West Palm Beach hit 3C, the coldest morning in 12 years.

On the east coast, in Vero Beach, the thermometers marked -1ºC, the lowest temperature since 1978. And the iguanas suffer from this drop.

But that’s okay, because they usually wake up with the heat of the first rays of sun.