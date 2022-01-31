iPhone Will Have Face Unlock Even With a Mask, Indicates iOS Preview | Cell

Nowadays there is no easy way to unlock the iPhone if the person is wearing a mask. Apple knows this and works on a mechanism to perform biometrics even under these conditions, as observed by the portal 9to5Mac in a beta version of the upcoming iOS 15.4. A similar feature only exists for those who also own Apple Watch, the company’s smartwatch.

In addition, the company is preparing improvements for better unlocking even with glasses. The feature is an old request from iPhone owners since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Face ID improvements for glasses wearers

Mask support was first seen by youtuber Brandon Butch, who shared the discovery on Twitter. On the setup screen, there is a warning that Face ID works more accurately with full face recognition. Authentication and unlocking using a mask will be done using unique features around the eyes. The technology should even allow payments through Apple Pay—an indication that Apple trusts the feature.

Another improvement in the feature’s authentication technology concerns who wears glasses. The screenshot released by 9to5Mac shows a warning that “using Face ID while wearing a mask works best when set to recognize each pair of glasses you regularly wear”. Also, there is the disclaimer that Face Unlock does not support sunglasses.

Although the feature’s implementation appeared in the beta version of iOS 15.4, the 9to5Mac performed tests with and verified that the function is only available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines. Therefore, older models with Face ID would be without the novelty.

The explanation would be that the technology for recognizing “unique characteristics” around the eyes is only available on the company’s newest smartphones. The specialized website MacMagazinehowever, points out that this may be a company strategy to force users to upgrade to newer models.

Other iOS 15.4 Functions

Also new in iOS 15.4 is the addition of Unicode Consortium support for Emoji 14.0, which will bring a total of 37 new emojis and 75 skin tones. Another implementation is the Universal Control tool, announced during the WWDC 2021. The function will allow control of Mac and iPad as if they were a single device, with integration of gestures on the trackpad or mouse between both – such as copying and pasting files by dragging from one to another, for example.

Apple has not yet revealed the official date to release the download of the final version of iOS 15.4. Despite this, the system should gradually arrive on new iPhones over the next few weeks.