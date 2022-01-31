IR table is lagged by 134%; check out how it should be and who is most impacted by it

The number of Brazilians exempt from paying income tax would exceed 23 million if the table were adjusted for inflation. The adjustment would more than double the number of declarants in the exemption range, which in 2020 was around 11 million.

With the update, the exemption range would go from BRL 1,903.98 to BRL 4,427.60 — more than double the value of the current exemption — which points to a lag of 134.5%. The data are from a survey by Sindifisco Nacional (National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil).

The survey pointed out that while the inflationary effect that has accumulated since 1996 was 391.62%, corrections amounted to 109.63%, which is insufficient to replace the losses with inflation.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

For Richard Domingos, executive director of Confirp Consultoria Contábil, this means that fewer and fewer Brazilians are exempt from making this declaration. “In addition, the amounts to be refunded are also getting smaller and smaller”, he explains.

According to the Sindifisco study, the delay in correcting the table is even more harmful for those whose monthly taxable income is lower. For those with income of R$ 6,000.00, for example, the non-correction of the table imposes an “extra” monthly payment of R$ 662.71, a value 561.95% higher than if the table were corrected by the IPCA .

For a taxpayer with a monthly taxable income of BRL 10,000.00, the collection is 145.99% of what it would be if the table were corrected.

In practice, the absence of a correction to the table implies a penalty for taxpayers with lower incomes.

“With regard to the differences between the state and federal governments, it is interesting to contrast the lag in the table, for example, with the increase in the IPVA. When it is convenient for the government to update inflation, the government goes there and does it”, says João Vestim Grande, a lawyer specializing in business law.

For him, this lag also impacts the business environment, because it represents an increase in the tax burden. “This is money that could be in people’s hands, heating up the economy, improving the business environment. In the end, whether due to the inefficiency of the state or the interests of the political class, it is the taxpayer who continues to pay the bill,” he says.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Current Income Tax Table

Calculation basis (R$) Tax rate (%) Installment to be deducted from the IR (R$) Up to BRL 1903.98 – – From BRL 1,903.01 to BRL 2,826.65 7.5% BRL 142.89 From BRL 2,826.66 to BRL 3,751.05 15% BRL 354.80 From BRL 3,751.06 to BRL 4,664.68 22.5% BRL 636.13 Above BRL 4,664.68 27.5% BRL 869.36

Monthly Progressive Table Corrected for Accumulated Lag

Calculation basis (BRL) Aliquot Up to BRL 4,427.59 – From BRL 4,427.60 to BRL 6,573.21 7.5% From BRL 6,573.22 to BRL 8,805.53 15% From BRL 8,805.54 to BRL 11,002.40 22.5% Above BRL 11,002.40 27.5%

Exemption could rise to BRL 3,300

Senator Angelo Coronel’s bill 4452/21 proposes to amend Law 11,482/07 to modify current legislation and increase the income tax exemption range to R$3,300.

What would the Income Tax table look like in this case?

Calculation basis (BRL) Aliquot Installment to be deducted from the IR (R$) Up to 3,300.00 – – From BRL 3,300.01 to BRL 4,250.00 15% BRL 495.00 From BRL 4,250.01 to BRL 5,300.00 22.5 BRL 813.75 Above BRL 5,300 27.5% BRL 1,078.75

The bill also proposes to correct the table whenever the accumulated inflation exceeds 10% since the beginning of the validity of the last Monthly Progressive Table. The correction, based on the IPCA, would be made automatically as of calendar year 2023.

In the text, the senator wrote that “with the aim of benefiting all 32 million IRPF taxpayers, especially those with the lowest income, I propose to increase, from January 2022, the exemption floor of that tax of R$1,903 .98 to R$3,300.00 (currently three minimum wages), readjusting the other ranges.

This proposal implies an increase of approximately 68% in the exemption limit, also making the income currently taxed at the rate of 7.5% exempt (up to R$3,300.00 per month), which increases the universe of exempt individuals. The other income brackets up to R$5,300.00 per month would also have a significant tax reduction.

lagged deductions

The lag goes beyond the Income Tax Table and also reaches deduction amounts allowed by law. If the values ​​were corrected for the accumulated inflation of the IPCA, from 1996 to 2021, they would be very different.

Discounts per dependent, for example, which are R$189.59 per month (R$2,275.08 per year), would rise to R$444.66 per month (or R$5,335.92 per year).

The education expenses that can be deducted today would be corrected from R$3,561.50 to R$8,353.12.

campaign promise

During his campaign, in 2018, President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (PL) promised to correct the exemption range to five minimum wages, which would make all people with a salary equal to or less than R$6,060.00 (5x R$1,212) .00) to be exempt from paying income tax.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The promise has not yet been fulfilled, but it could be made via a Provisional Measure that would take effect immediately, although it needed to be approved by Congress within four months.

The main obstacle to the publication of a measure like this, with the updating of the table, would be the compensation for loss of revenue. “Anything can happen, including the publication of a measure like this that would have immediate effect. But we need to consider that we are in an election year and that passing a measure of this nature would have an impact on the tax reform, which is in progress”, says the lawyer.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related