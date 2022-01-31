Is it still possible to profit from real estate funds? – Money Times

The worsening of the macroeconomic scenario, with the increase in interest rates, wreaked havoc on the real estate funds last year, despite the recovery in December. The expectation is that the Selic will continue to rise, and may end the year in up to 11.75%, according to the latest Focus Bulletin.

As if that weren’t enough, 2022 starts with a bomb CVM, which banned the distribution in dividends to the quota holders of Maxi Income (MXRF11) with calculations based on a cash basis. The fear is that it will affect the entire sector. Despite this, analysts say that the moment is one of caution, since the decision still has resources.

The question that hangs over the investor now is: is it still worth investing in real estate funds?

according to Inter Researchyes: real estate funds continue to offer very attractive returns at affordable prices.

“Brick funds are discounted, trading below book value. Even with vacancy in some cases, the expectation of dividend between 8 and 9% is quite attractive compared to the real interest of NTN-B”, he argues.

In addition, the broker recalls that with the recovery of the service sector, rents should also be corrected throughout the year, boosting dividends.

“For paper funds, although we do not see potential for capital gain, since they are already trading at 100% of book value, the portfolio’s remuneration should also generate robust dividends”, he adds.

What to Buy?

For the January portfolio, Inter did not make any changes.

In the broker’s assessment, real estate receivables funds continue to perform relatively better.

“The KNIP11 and RBRR11 funds were once again traded close to 100% of their book value”, he observes.

Malls and slab funds are negotiating with “significant discounts”.

“The perspective is for recovery as mobility returns to normal patterns and services and retail activities resume”, he recalls.

See the portfolio:

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.