As of now, Itaú Unibanco is the only Brazilian representative on the list of the 500 most valuable brands in the world. The information was obtained from the annual ranking of the international brand consultancy Brand Finance. According to the report released in 2021, the bank gained 53 positions in the report, thus being the 335th most valuable brand on the planet. In the previous edition, in addition to Itaú, Banco do Brasil was also in the ranking, occupying the 492nd position; but this year Banco do Brasil was left out of the Top 500.

You are likely to also like:

Nubank drops 20% since its debut on the Stock Exchange and is now worth less than Itaú and Bradesco

After Nubank’s fall, Itaú is once again the most valuable bank in Latin America

Banco do Brasil overturns decision that forced home office

Itaú is the only Brazilian brand among the 500 most valuable in the world

To compile the ranking, Brand Finance considers the recognition of brands, their importance and reputation in society. In addition, the so-called “word of mouth”, that is, how much the brand has spontaneous engagement with the public, without advertising, was also considered.

Today, the most valuable brand in the world is Apple, which already occupied the top of the ranking last year, with a value of US$ 355.1 billion. The second place is Amazon, with a value of US$ 350.3 billion. Finally, in third, fourth and fifth places are Google, Microsoft and Walmart. Among Latin American companies, the best placed is the Mexican beer Corona, in 312th position, valued at US$ 7 billion.

Finally, in addition to being among the most valuable brands, Itaú won a position in the ranking of the top 250 CEOs. In the list, Milton Maluhy occupies the 231st position, being also the only representative of a Brazilian company on the list. It is worth remembering that the 2021 ranking did not have CEOs of Brazilian companies. However, for 2022 this ranking has been expanded from 100 to 250 names.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Joa Souza / Shutterstock.com