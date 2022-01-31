Jeff Bezos invests heavily in the obsession with being immortal

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is planning to defy death. For that, the former CEO of Amazon — which currently focuses its forces on space tourism, with Blue Origin — put a lot of money in the start-up AltoLabs.

The Silicon Valley company, which officially began operations in January of this year, is focused on developing anti-aging research — and aims, one day, to find the secret to immortality.

The key to this, in the conception of AltoLabs, lies in the biological reprogramming technique. Basically, what this method seeks is to try to rejuvenate the cells after they have already matured. Like? Adding certain proteins to make them revert to a stem cell state.

In theory, human cells “retreaded” using this technique could repair a certain part of the body that is aging. Or even cure age-related diseases like senile dementia.

The team behind this attempt has respected scientists. The main name is that of Dr. Shinya Yamanaka, a Japanese physician who won the 2012 Nobel Prize for his research on stem cells.

Another brilliant mind is Jennifer Douda, one of the 2020 Nobel Prize winners in Chemistry for playing a central role in the development of CRISPR, the most promising gene editing tool at the moment.

Now, the company has also recruited Hal Barron, the former scientific leader of the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, for the role of CEO.

According to this MIT Tech Review report, AltoLabs is hiring scientists at hefty salaries — which can reach up to $1 million a year.

The start-up announced that, in its foundation, it received funding of US$ 3 billion. In addition to Jeff Bezos, another major investor is Russian-Israeli billionaire Yuri Milner, who is the founder of Digital Sky Technologies founder.

It’s not Bezos’s first effort to fund aging-related research. In 2018, the American billionaire had already put his resources into Unity Technologies, another Silicon Valley company dedicated to the study of anti-aging technologies.

There is still a lack, even if ideas of the type take hold, presenting solid results that allow scientists to actually reverse the signs that aging leaves in our bodies. But the moral of the story is one: if we can’t find an “elixir of youth” that can extend our lives, it won’t be for lack of money.