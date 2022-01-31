– Judgment considers it illegal to hire a Nursing technician and assistant as PJ Federal Council of Nursing

The Hospital São Miguel association will have to bear the burden related to charges and labor rights of illegally hiring a mid-level professional. The professional’s victory in the ATOrd process 0010350-65.2021.5.03.0046 , from the Labor Court of Almenara, TRT 3rd Region, discourages irregularities, such as hiring nursing technicians and assistants as a legal entity.

In the sentence, Judge Ricardo Tupy cites a legal opinion from Cofen that “shows the position of the professional supervisory body regarding the practice of hiring technicians and nursing assistants as self-employed by health institutions, given the possibility of fraud to mask links employment”. The document was prepared in consultation with the Union of Nursing Assistants and Technicians of Rio de Janeiro (Satem/RJ).

“This sentence reveals the importance of education in the rights of nursing professionals, and in this Cofen has an essential role, being responsible for producing and disseminating knowledge about all aspects related to Nursing services”, says Cofen attorney Rafael de Jesus, author of the opinion.

According to the law of professional practice, nursing assistants and technicians do not act independently, they cannot be characterized as liberal professionals or self-employed workers. If they cannot legally assume the technical and economic risks of the enterprise, considering them as individual entrepreneurs is essentially a way of circumventing labor legislation.

Legal subordination is a central element in the provision of services by nursing assistants and technicians, and the practice of hiring as self-employed workers to mask the true employment relationship is illegal.

Source: Ascom – Cofen