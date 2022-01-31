Justin Bieber follows Neymar Jr and buys monkey drawing for R$ 6.9 million

Justin bieber has just made one of the biggest purchases in the world of NFTs, spending US$ 1.3 million, about 6.9 million reais in a ‘Bored Ape!’ — the same collection of NFTs that Neymar Jr bought last week.

Bieber’s chosen monkey, #3001, has features with a New Punk Blue background that 12% of all monkeys have, a black shirt that only 3% of monkeys have, sad eyes (6% rarity), brown skin dark (14% rarity) and beardless mouth (16%).

The singer shelled out 500 ETH for the monkey drawing that looks like he’s crying and hasn’t shaved in a few days. In other words, he looks a little depressed. Bieber, therefore, decided to buy an Ape that seems to be suffering from a bit of depression.

The singer has been talking about his mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

Bored Ape #3001
Justin Bieber buys NFT

NFT was purchased by an OpenSea account called JustinBieberNFTs. The account owns several NFTs inBetweeners including one which is Bieber’s Twitter profile picture.

OpenSea is the world’s largest NFT marketplace, it provides a platform for creators to list their NFTs on the marketplace and users buy artwork from various artists.

The account owns over 100 NFTs, including recent purchases from projects like Doodles and CloneX. On the same day as the Bored Ape purchase, he also purchased a WoW NFT.

Rumors indicate that Justin Bieber may be working with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) to do a special performance.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is known for holding exclusive shows for its owners with the participation of musicians and comedians. So it’s possible that Bieber’s adventure in this world could be hinting that he’ll be performing at the next event!

NFTs on the rise

Bieber is the latest celebrity to buy a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Before its purchase, each Bored Ape had a minimum price of 100 ETH. At the time of writing this article, the minimum price of Bored Apes is 104 ETH.

Bieber has the second highest number of Twitter followers with 114.2 million, behind only former US President Barack Obama (130.6 million). Bieber has used an NFT as his Twitter profile picture, and changing it to his recently purchased Bored Ape could increase the brand’s exposure for the already popular NFT collection.

The hype surrounding NFTs exploded in 2021 and shows no sign of slowing down in 2022. Aside from Bieber, a number of other celebrities are buying the digital cartoons.

Despite this, some believe that NFTs are nothing more than a “bigger fool’s stunt”, as Dan Olson put it – “To really make money, you always need someone to be “sillier than you” and willing to pay more.

