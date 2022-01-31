LATAM offers up to 100,000 extra points on the LATAM Pass Itaucard

THE LATAM is offering up to 100,000 extra points on credit cards LATAM Pass Itaucard Black and platinum. The offer is valid for customers who have their card approved until February 4, 2022.

Eligible Cards

LATAM Pass Itaucard Black

Flag: MasterCard

Bonus: 80 thousand points if you accumulate expenses of R$30,000 until 03/20/2022 and another 20 thousand extra points maintaining the expense of R$20,000 per invoice during the first 3 months.

LATAM Pass Itaucard Platinum

Flag: MasterCard

Bonus: 12 thousand points if you accumulate expenses of R$6,000 until 03/20/2022 and another 8 thousand extra points maintaining the expense of R$4,000 per invoice during the first 3 months.

Important informations

Bonus 1 – up to 80,000 points

The offer is only valid for approved customers in the period from 01/24/2022 to 02/04/2022;

Upon reaching the campaign spend target, 80,000 bonus points will be credited for Black customers and 12,000 points for Platinum customers, within 60 days after 03/20/22.

The Platinum and Black variants of the LATAM Pass Itaucard card are eligible for the offer;

Bonus 2 – up to 20,000 points

This bonus will take place in up to 60 days after full payment of the 3rd invoice and is valid only for the 1st year of the card, not valid for renewals.

This can be an excellent opportunity to earn up to 100,000 extra points with the LATAM Pass Itaucard. Just note that the promotion is valid for customers approved until February 04, 2022.

Thinking of taking advantage? For more information click here.