Launch of C6 Bank, customers will be able to present with gift cards

Giving someone a gift card is a very trendy way to give your loved one something they will actually use. In addition, it is also a way for you to get out of the same situation when giving gifts and innovate with this wonderful strategy. And it was precisely with this in mind that C6 Bank launched this exclusive novelty for its customers and users: the option to personalized gift card! Thus, you can rock the time of gifting with an economical and practical solution.

What exactly is a gift card?

In case you still don’t know this new type of gift, we will explain in detail why gift cards are being successful. Thus, making a brief translation of the term, it is a reinterpretation of the “gift card”, but it is much more than a congratulatory phrase.

That’s because modern gift cards offer access to various services on various digital platforms. Therefore, whoever receives the card has an access code to series and music platforms, in addition to several other services. And in the case of the exclusive gift card for C6 Bank customers, you can gift someone with access to some of the biggest digital services. So, you can choose from Spotify, Uber, iFood, Xbox, among others.

How do I request my gift card?

The request for the personalized C6 Bank gift card will happen through the bank’s application installed on your mobile phone. So, as soon as you open the app, click on the “Gift Card” option and choose the item you want to buy. At that time, you can quickly browse the items in the store, being able to choose a gift that best suits the person’s taste. After selecting the card, choose which service and the amount you want to give as a gift.

Since, depending on the value, a person can use the service in question more or less, so you can adapt to your pocket. Finally, you will be able to customize the gift card with the available options and make the payment. It is worth noting that gift cards have a redemption code that will be necessary to activate it, and activation has different processes depending on the store and service you have chosen.

Finally, think about the possibility of gifting someone or yourself with these wonderful personalized gift cards! And if you liked this news, don’t forget to share this news with your friends!