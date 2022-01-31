Learn a shot that loosens the intestines and is an ally of weight loss

If there is a symptom that generates, in addition to discomfort, emotional stress, it is the famous trapped intestine. The term “stunted” does not exist for nothing and, by itself, defines the damage to health when the relationship with the bathroom does not go very well.

Although there is no ideal standard that measures how often each individual should go to the bathroom to do “number 2”, constipation can be identified when the intestinal rhythm changes the routine. For some, this becomes such a sensitive issue that when they travel or migrate, it soon appears.

The effects of this become more worrisome due to the appearance of the feces, making them more dry. In clinical practice, normally, many patients who complain of this condition are failing in the diet, especially in terms of fiber and water intake.

The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of 25g a day and, according to the IBGE, Brazilians ingest an average of only 12g a day.

In addition to improving food, for those who are adept at the ritual of morning shots, a recipe can be potato to give that little boost to the intestines. In addition to being efficient, it is very simple, practical and cheap.

want to meet? Write it down:

Heat 180ml of water at a temperature between 35 to 40 degrees. It takes a maximum of a minute and a half to reach this temperature;

Then add a tablespoon of vinegar;

Squeeze half a lemon into the glass, mix and drink.

This recipe can be taken on an empty stomach or at night and, in addition to favoring the digestive process, accelerating digestion, it kills the pathogenic intestinal microbiota and helps to reconstitute a healthy microbiota.

Regarding constipation, this combination will stimulate intestinal peristalsis, increasing bowel movements immediately. Constipation? Never.